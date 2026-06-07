2026 Tony Awards: Act One: How to Check Out Pluto TV's Live Pre-Show

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess.

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess.takes to the main stage at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City tonight to host the 2026 Tony Awards , Pluto TV is giving you a chance to check out all of the red carpet action.

Running 6:35-8:00 pm ET/3:35-5:00 pm PT, Tony Award-winning actress, a live pre-show with loads of exclusives available to stream on Pluto TV. Along with the latest lowdown and updates, Benanti and Burgess will kick off the big night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards.

Viewers can access the show on their smart TV, streaming device,Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye BlueMusic & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit BuchanProducers: Brian & Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer & Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler & Robyn Goodman, Royal Court Theatre, Tilted, Federman Koenigsberg TS Perakos, Scott M Delman & Timothy C. Headington, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jessica R. Jenen & Linda B. Rubin, Tom Smedes & Peter Stern, Mark Rubinstein LTD, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Ruth Hendel, Daryl Roth, Tom Tuft, Four Front Productions, A Golden Ticket Production, Willette Klausner & Tom D'Angora, Kuhnsabi Furman Furie, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Oddly Specific Productions, Rialto Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, John Gore OrganizationProducers: Daryl Roth, Eva Price, Rachel Sussman, Jenny Gersten, Betsy Dollinger, FineWomen Productions, Craig Balsam/Broadway Women's Fund, Jessica Goldman Foung/Rachel Styne, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Gold Sky Productions, MHSSP Productions, Creative Partners Productions, Sheri Henriksen, Hopkins Haffner Wright, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Ellie Hurwitz, Willette Klausner, Hilary Ley Jager, Los Angeles Media Fund, Jonathan Littman, Isabelle Mann, Practical Mayhem, Jenna Segal, Tracy Semler, Marcy Syms, The Weisbrots, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher NaveProducers: James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, Patrick Wilson, James L. Nederlander, At Rise Creative, Ayesha & Stephen Curry, Lauren Shuler Donner, Neil Patrick Harris, Douglas Sills, Slash, Kiefer Sutherland, Steve Young, Amy & Grady Burnett, Allison Bloom & Gabriel Mann, Hunter Arnold/Broadway Strategic Return Fund, Eastern Standard Time, DJD Productions/ZK Productions, Jay Marcus/Carl Moellenberg, Stark Sands, Jordan Silver/Kerri Mandelbaum, James Bolosh & Hillary Wyatt, Decca Broadway/Federal Films, Creative Partners Productions, Independent Presenters Network, The John Gore Organization, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Greg & Lisa Love, MacPac Entertainment, Murray Entertainment, Inc., Oddly Specific Productions, The Shubert Organization, Toho Co Ltd., We R Broadway Artists Alliance, Stage Entertainment, Carrie & Joe Staley, W Thompson Family, Drew Elhamalawy/Kirsten & David Abdo, Brandon Blaser/Davis-Carroll, Crossroads Live/Marla McNally Phillips, Anthony & Maria Diaco/D'Angora Padgett Productions, Nancy Glass/Handler-Pawliuk Family, Grove Entertainment/KLIVE Entertainment, Howard-DePhillips/Jamie Stone O'Brien, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra/ Polly & Ed Han, Willette Klausner/Waikit Lau, Knudsen-Weissberger Productions/April Dovey Productions, Nabatoff-Caise/Sean Nyberg, Andy Raab/Ratelle-Eliason, Orfeh/Braedon Young, David & Megan Scacco/Jason & Sarah Sobel, Jason Taylor/Michael Graf, An 11:11 Experience, Devin Keudell, Warner Bros.

Theatre VenturesProducers: Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney, Marylee Fairbanks, James L. Nederlander, SAMS Entertainment, Charles D. Urstadt, Bradford & Melissa Coolidge, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Cinco Paul, Andrew Singer, Willette Klausner/Kolson-Prisand, Leah Bergoffen/Andrew Paradis, Wendy Bingham Cox/Jodi Oh, Jamie deRoy/TT Partners, Donnelly Harris/Roth-Manella Productions, Marc David Levine/Jack Sullivan, JMB Collective/Jillian Robbins, Broadway Video, Apple TV, Universal Theatrical GroupProducers: Eva Price, Diamond Dog Entertainment, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, Tye Blue, OD Company/OD Universe & Co., MEP, James L. Nederlander, Tristan Schukraft, Joey Fatone & Joe Mulvihill, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Deborah Cox & Melissa Haizlip, Patty Baker, James Berwind, Broadway MDs, Crossroads Live, Ken Davenport, Hungryman Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Perakos-Fellman Adventures, Rogers & Spiro, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, ShowTown Productions & Matthew Sycle, Tom Tuft, JC Chasez/Boucher & Grant, IPN/NSST Entertainment, Jelmoni & Lazar/Lauren Kennedy Brady, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Willette Klausner, Scott & Mark Hoying/Manhead Merch, Griffin Schultz/Donald Smith, FGSW Productions/Iris SmithProducers: Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions, Jamie Wilson Productions, Evan McGill, Dennis Trunfio, Abrams Corr Riemer Productions, Marc David Levine & Stephen S. Miller, Laura Lonergan, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick & Paul Gavriani, Merrie L. Davis/Tony Spinosa & Barbara Gallay, Walport Productions, Agrawal & PBT/JKDNV Productions, Aleff & Nothing Ventured/Flatto Turchin, Pam & Stephen Della Pietra, Nicole Eisenberg/Willette & Manny Klausner, Liddell Shilaimon/John Voege, Cecilia Lin/Wanyue Jie, Kevin Shen/We Believe, The Transatlantic Alliance/IPN, Oki Wallace-Phoebe/Laurie Tisch & Greg Field, Clemmie Forfar, Oliver Mackwood, Victoria Weinberg, Lucas McMahon, The Kiln TheatreProducers: Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, Roy Furman, Composite Capital Partners, Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas Tuft, John Gore Organization, Peter May, The Shubert Organization, Jane Bergère, Corey Brunish & Spencer Dress, Lynne & Marvin Garelick, Bruce Robert Harris & Sean Nyberg, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Lloyd Tichio Productions, William C. Martin, Scott H. Mauro, Jeffrey Schoenberg, Emerald Drive, Al NocciolinoProducers: Second Half Productions, Seaview, Gavin Kalin Productions, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Rodeo Productions and Tilted, Winkler & Smalberg, ZL Productions, Tom Tuft, Larry Lelli, Grace Street Creative, Salem Productions, Barbara Chiodo, Cohen-Gutterman Productions, The Array IX, Julie Boardman, Kate Cannova, Creative Partners Productions, JMB Collective, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Oren Michels, Carl Moellenberg, Origin Story Productions, Roth-Manella Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, P3 Productions, Jamie deRoy, FineWomen ProductionsProducers: Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, Jillian Robbins, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Alan Shorr, Tilted, Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon, Jon B. Platt, John Gore Organization, Scott Abrams, No Guarantees, Adam Zell & Company, Christopher Ketner & Hunter Regian, Carl Moellenberg & Ricardo Hornos, Barbara Chiodo, Linda B. Rudin & PRLH Productions, The Shubert Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Willette & Manny Klausner, Charles & Charles, deRoy Adler, Garcia Haung, Kierstead & Laurence, Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Art Koski, Nick Padgett & Tom D'Angora, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Marj Press, John Voege, Richard Batchelder, William Berlind, Dodge Hall Productions, Craig Balsam & Bellanca Smigel Rutter, Goldfischer Sabi Turchin, Ordinary Magic & The Transatlantic Alliance, Ilona Rozwadowska & Max Cantor, The Araca Group, Jonathan Demar, Roundabout Theatre Company, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher NaveProducers: Michael Harrison, Mike Bosner, Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, Cynthia Erivo, Get Lifted, LaChanze, Jeremy Pope, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Origin Story Productions, Miranda Gohh, George Strus, William Berlind, Timothy Bloom/Martinez Grimmett Productions/Drama Club Productions, Adam Kantor & Charly Jaffe, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Kevin Cahoon, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Open Horizon, Gavin Kalin Productions, Jake Hine, Nederlander Presentations, Scott Mauro Entertainment/Leachman Feigelson Productions, Lindsay Holmes, Sean Nyberg, MeoWZ Productions, Nelson & Tao, TFLO Theatricals, artEquity Acton, Bob Boyett, Chimney Town, Cloth Fair Productions, Crooked Letter, DJD Productions, DudaMarcus, EK Productions, Lian Bloch Gill, Grace Street Creative, Lisa Hane, Harris Lanedo Productions, Hill Steinfast, John Gore Organization, Key to the City Productions, Willette Klausner, KLive Entertainment, L+E+N+Z Entertainment, LBH Productions, Christina Liceaga, LTJOF Productions, Lucky Tea Productions, Gates McCaffrey, Mount Caperton Productions, Mumby Foung, Mark Musico, Debbie Ohanian, Ryan R. Ratelle, Adam Riemer, Second Set, The Shubert Organization, The Brians, The Theater Offensive, Theatre Producers of Color, Andy Jones, The Perelman Performing Arts Center/PAC NYCProducers: Lincoln Center Theater, Lear deBessonet, Mike Schleifer, Bartlett Sher, Nicole Kastrinos, Naomi Grabel, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, Lamar Richardson, Thomas M. Neff, Roy and Jill Furman, Stephanie P. McClelland, Michael Page, Acton Rothschild Productions/Willette and Manny Klausner, Alexander-Taylor Deignan/Jay and Mary Sullivan, D'Angora Padgett Productions/Janet and Marvin Rosen, Maggio Lane/Rubin Bolosh, Peter May/Coluzzi CohenProducers: Roundabout Theatre Company, Todd Haimes, Scott Ellis, Sydney Beers, Christopher Nave, Rebecca Habel, Trafalgar Entertainment, The Dodgers The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

At The Broadway League,is president and CEO. The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess. Bad news, Knicks fans. Due to Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, the NYPD confirmed that the MSG watch party has been officially canceled. Jimmi Simpson posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 and tease his character Dillard as an intro to a new clip.

With Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not. No, Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch isn't really buying Cartoon Network - but wouldn't it be cool if a group of writers/animators did? Speaking with The New York Times, Scott Pelley discussed his 60 Minutes firing, Bari Weiss, Donald Trump, the future of CBS News, and more.

Kicking off at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT, here's how to check out Pluto TV's The Tony Awards: Act One, with Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess. Bad news, Knicks fans. Due to Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, the NYPD confirmed that the MSG watch party has been officially canceled. The Chadster defends WWE President Nick Khan from unfair accusations he lied about WrestleMania 40 plans.

WWE doesn't lie, they manage narrative truth! 🦝💪Jimmi Simpson posted a video to hype The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 and tease his character Dillard as an intro to a new clip. With Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not.

El Presidente reviews AEW Collision from Youngstown with championships defended, factions warring, and more violence than a CIA operation gone wrong!





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