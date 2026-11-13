2026 Street Fighter Movie Surpasses Franchise Record With $99.5 Million Global Box Office

The 2026 Street Fighter film directed by Kitao Sakurai has officially overtaken the 1994 original in global theatrical earnings, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise's history despite mixed critical reviews and a challenging path to profitability.

The 2026 theatrical release of Street Fighter has officially achieved a historic milestone within its long-running video game franchise. Directed and co-written by Kitao Sakurai, the new film stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. Upon its premiere on October 16, 2026, the movie generated a domestic debut of $30.8 million, a figure that surpassed the combined opening weekend totals of the previous two live-action adaptations.

According to data from Box Office Mojo, the film has now reached a cumulative global gross of $99.5 million during its fourth full week in theaters. This total comprises $57.8 million from domestic box office receipts and an additional $41.7 million from international markets. This financial performance marks a significant shift in the franchise's commercial history, as the film has inched past the all-time global gross of the 1994 original, which earned $99.4 million.

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Historic Box Office Milestone Achieved

The 2026 Street Fighter film has officially become the highest-grossing movie in the franchise's history based on raw, unadjusted dollar amounts. It has long since broken the domestic box office record held by the 1994 installment starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The new film surpassed the original's $33.4 million domestic haul after just five days in theaters, demonstrating a much stronger initial market penetration than its predecessor.

However, the comparison between the two films is not entirely straightforward when examining the geographic distribution of ticket sales. The majority of the original 1994 movie's worldwide box office haul came from international theaters, accounting for 66.4% of its total earnings. In contrast, the new 2026 installment has seen 41.9% of its revenue come from international markets, indicating a more balanced but domestically heavy performance profile.

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Inflation Adjustments and Profitability Concerns

While the 2026 film holds the record for raw numbers, inflation remains a critical factor when evaluating the true commercial success of the franchise. When adjusted for inflation, the original 1994 movie technically earned $224.1 million, which is more than double the current total of the 2026 installment. This suggests that the 1994 film remains a massive cultural and financial phenomenon when measured against contemporary ticket prices.

Financial projections also indicate that the 2026 film may struggle to turn a profit despite its record-breaking status. The movie carries a substantial reported budget of $82 million. Industry analysis suggests that to break even and end up in the black, the film likely needs to earn more than $200 million in theaters. This break-even threshold is significantly higher than its current $99.5 million gross, casting doubt on the film's overall theatrical profitability.

Competitive Market and Future Implications

Reception for the film has been mixed, with critics assigning a 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes while verified audience members have given it a 78% rating. The box office trajectory has slowed down significantly since its sophomore weekend, where the film experienced a drop of 72.1%. Since then, it has been removed from more than 1,800 theaters due to declining attendance.

The film faces stiff competition from successful new releases such as You Can See Everything and Godzilla Minus Zero, which are drawing audiences away from the Street Fighter premiere. While the movie has outgrossed the 2009 spinoff The Legend of Chun-Li by any metric, including its inflation-adjusted total of $20.4 million, it is unlikely to reclaim the inflation-adjusted title from the 1994 original.

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Filmmakers and Cast Behind the Record

The success of the 2026 entry is attributed to the vision of director Kitao Sakurai, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside T.J. Fixman, Dalan Musson, and Gary Dauberman. The production was led by producers Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Mary Parent, Stefan Makhoul, and Takayuki Nakayami. The film, rated PG-13, runs for 119 minutes and targets a broad action-drama demographic.

The possibility of a sequel has been teased at the end of the movie, but the current financial performance suggests that such a follow-up is not guaranteed. If the film fails to achieve the necessary theatrical revenue to cover its high production and marketing costs, the studio may reconsider further investments in the franchise. The 2026 Street Fighter film remains in theaters, but its path to long-term franchise sustainability appears increasingly challenging.