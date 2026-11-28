The 2026 Seattle Marathon begins Sunday, November 29 at Fifth Avenue and Harrison Street. The full marathon finishes at Wall Street and Alaskan Way near Bell Harbor Pier 66. Start times and waves are strictly regulated.

The 2026 Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon will commence on Sunday, November 29, with participants gathering at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Harrison Street. This major regional sporting event features a full 26.2-mile race and a 13.1-mile half marathon, both concluding at the waterfront location of Wall Street and Alaskan Way adjacent to Bell Harbor Pier 66. The organization of these two distinct races requires a synchronized schedule to manage the large volume of athletes and ensure public safety along the bustling urban route.

Full Marathon Start Times and Waves

The 26.2-mile full marathon officially begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, November 29. To manage the flow of runners, organizers have structured the start into three distinct waves based on anticipated finishing times. The first wave departs at 7 a.m., followed by the second wave at 7:05 a.m., and the third wave at 7:10 a.m. This staggered approach is designed to prevent congestion at the starting line and allow runners to maintain their target paces without interference from faster groups.

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Organizers enforce a strict cutoff for the full marathon, ensuring that no runners may start after 7:15 a.m. Crews begin immediate preparations for the half marathon shortly after the full marathon start, requiring a prompt closure of the starting area. Participants who miss the 7:15 a.m. cutoff for any reason are permitted to transfer their entry to the half marathon or defer their registration to the 2027 event.

Half Marathon Schedule and Logistics

The 13.1-mile half marathon follows the full marathon with a later start time of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 29. This race utilizes six starting waves to accommodate a broader range of fitness levels and running speeds. The waves begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue every five minutes, with the final wave starting at 8:55 a.m. to include walkers and those who may have started slightly later.

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Athletes completing the full marathon must adhere to specific post-race protocols. After crossing the finish line, runners are required to proceed through the finish chute directly into the recovery area located inside Pier 66. Spectators are advised to remain on the east side of Alaskan Way to watch the race and are directed to meet their participants inside the pier. Staying out of the chute is mandatory to ensure the safety and efficient movement of exhausted runners.

Pre-Race Procedures and Fees

Registration for the 2026 Seattle Marathon and Half Marathon is not limited to the weekend; participants can utilize late bib pickup services on Sunday, November 29. The pickup window opens at 6 a.m. at the start line location of Fifth Avenue and Harrison Street. The deadline for bib collection is 6:55 a.m. for full marathon runners and 8:15 a.m. for half marathon runners, requiring precise timing for all athletes.

Fees associated with race-day services are fixed for this year. Late bib pickup costs $20 at the counter, though participants who preorder this service pay a reduced rate of $15. Additionally, mobile locker bag check services are available for $15, operating during the same hours as the bib pickup for both the full and half marathons. These services provide essential convenience for athletes who need to store personal items before the race begins.

Virtual Participation and Special Events

The 2026 Seattle Marathon series also includes a kids marathon held on Saturday at Bell Harbor Pier 66. Registration for this event runs from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on the day of the race. A starting-line warm-up is scheduled for 8:40 a.m., with the actual race beginning promptly at 9 a.m. This dedicated event allows younger participants to experience the race atmosphere in a controlled environment.

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For those unable to run the course in person, virtual participation options remain available. Individuals registered for the virtual marathon or half marathon have until December 25 to submit their completion times. Finisher packets for virtual participants are scheduled to ship in early December, ensuring that remote runners receive their medals and certificates in a timely manner. The event website provides live runner tracking, allowing spectators and family members to monitor the progress of participants in real-time throughout the day.