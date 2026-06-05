2026 SDSA TV Awards Nominations: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Pluribus,’, More

Set Decorators Society of America is out with the nominees for its 2025-26 SDSA Awards for Television, including a number of series that wrapped in recently.

SDSA TV Awards Nominations: ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Pluribus,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Outlander,’ ‘SNL’ & MoreSDSA AwardsGotham TV Awards: ‘DTF: St. Louis,’ ‘Pluribus’ & ‘I Love LA’ Win Top Series Prizes; Lead Acting Honors To Chase Infiniti, Michael Shannon & Tim Robinson – Full List Covering the year between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, the SDSA Awards for TV recognize outstanding work by set decorators on a wide range of small-screen productions.

The group’s film awardsFounded in 1993, the SDSA is an international nonprofit professional association dedicated to promoting excellence and preserving the legacy of the art of set decoration in motion pictures and television.

Wednesday Set Decoration by David Morison & Neville Gaynor with Production Design by Mark Scruton & Philip MurphySet Decoration by Emily Dawson-Trent & Roya Parivar with Production Design by Kelly HoganThe First Snow of Fraggle RockSet Decoration by Kimberly Kachougian, Danielle Webb, Sara Parks, & Jessica Templin-King with Production Design by Andrea Purcigliotti & Kenneth MacleodSet Decoration by Prim Rosales, Beth Wooke, Prerna Chawla, Charlotte Garnell, Chelsea Mondelli, Michelle Hall, & Linda Louise Sheets with Production Design by Lou A. Trabbie IIIBBC Presenter Victoria Derbyshire Faced Conduct Investigation‘Scary Movie’ Laughs Up $7.5M Previews, ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $4MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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