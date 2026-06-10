2026's Most Anticipated TV Shows: From 'Little Women: Atlanta' to 'The Lord of the Rings'

As 2026 continues to deliver impressive TV content, we look ahead to seven highly anticipated shows still to come, ranked by their hype. From comedy and crime thrillers to horror and fantasy, there's something for every viewer to look forward to.

2026 has been an impressive year for television, with the first half delivering remarkable shows and promising more excitement to come. While 'The Mandalorian' introduced a powerful new character to the MCU, the quality of TV this year is set to continue with even more anticipated releases.

Here are seven highly anticipated shows still to come in 2026, ranked by their hype: 1. **Little Women: Atlanta** - A high school comedy series set in the 1990s, with Lexi Minetree taking over from Reese Witherspoon. Despite a lack of major promotion, there's significant buzz surrounding this show. 2.

**The Lady in the Lake** - Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first small-screen project since 'The Queen's Gambit', this crime thriller miniseries follows a con artist on the run after a heist gone wrong. It releases on July 15. 3. **Friday the 13th: 1984** - A prequel to the iconic horror franchise, starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees. A24 is producing the series, which promises to delve into the origins of the infamous killer. 4.

**The Talisman** - Stephen King's classic story gets a new adaptation under the direction of Mike Flanagan, who has previously delivered successful horror series like 'The Haunting of Hill House'. This could be one of 2026's standout horror shows. 5. **Marvel's Vision and the Scarlet Witch** - After years of anticipation, the series will finally address loose plot threads, with Vision returning to face Ultron and new Marvel characters. Hype is building as the release nears. 6.

**Green Lantern** - The DCU introduces the Green Lantern Corps with Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler starring as John Stewart and Hal Jordan respectively. Fans are eagerly awaiting this live-action adaptation after previous disappointments. 7. **The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power** - The most anticipated show of the year, it's set to bring the iconic fantasy story to life with a new cast.

Many believe the episodic format will allow for a more immersive and faithful adaptation of the books. What are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts in the comments below





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2026 TV Shows Little Women: Atlanta The Lady In The Lake Friday The 13Th: 1984 The Talisman Marvel's Vision And The Scarlet Witch Green Lantern The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

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