2026's best family gifts to relax, entertain & show appreciation

Entertain and unwind: Best family gifts for 2026.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Choosing a holiday gift for a family is a great way to celebrate the season and show you care.

Instead of buying separate presents, giving one gift everyone can enjoy together lets you show your appreciation for the whole family. If you're visiting their home for a holiday gathering or joining their celebration, a thoughtful gift is a great way to say thank you. Here are some family gift ideas to help make their holiday even more special. Enjoy extra comfort with the Fuf 8Ft Giant Bean Bag, our largest and most inviting seat.

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At about eight feet long, it's great for movie nights, gaming, or just relaxing with plenty of space. You can pick from several soft, stylish fabrics, all with removable, easy-to-clean covers. The never-goes-flat foam filling makes this bean bag perfect for lounging. The YGSKK Wi-Fi projector lets you stream apps like Prime Video, YouTube, and Hulu without any extra equipment.

Its built-in apps make it easy to watch movies, TV shows, and more. There's even an app store for downloading more options. Whether you're having a family movie night or watching something on your own, this smart projector is a fun pick. Keep family traditions alive with this engraved ceramic recipe bowl.

Turn your favorite handwritten family recipes into a useful piece of art. This custom bowl is a timeless kitchen heirloom that can be enjoyed for years. Its classic design fits any kitchen style, and it looks great on a counter or hutch. This is the ultimate couch for camping.

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It fits three people, or two people and a dog, so you can relax and enjoy time by the campfire on the Kelty Lowdown couch. Make fresh, oil-free popcorn in minutes with the TINANA Vintage Hot Air Popcorn Maker. This 1200W machine pops up to 12 cups using only hot air, so you don't need butter or oil. Its compact size and classic movie theater look make it great for movie nights, parties, or everyday snacks.

With one-button operation, making popcorn is quick and fun for everyone. No more fighting over the blanket with the Velvet Loft Family Blanket. Its oversized design makes it perfect for sharing and snuggling up with loved ones. The fabric is lightweight and plush.

San Francisco Bay Area Weather: Level 1 storm brings rain, winds and dangerous high surf to regionThis wagon is useful for family outings, whether you're spending a day at the park or carrying science fair projects and sports gear. Its large bed measures 36 inches long, 21 inches wide, and 15 inches high, and it can hold up to 150 pounds.

When not in use, it folds down to 25 inches long and 8 inches wide for easy storage in a closet, garage, or car trunk. The 7-inch flat-free PVC tires and upgraded steering make it easy to move across sand, grass, gravel, and uneven ground. Celebrate your family with a set of personalized mugs featuring Shelly Klein's artwork. You can create a collection that highlights each family member, whether you're together at the table or enjoying drinks in different places.

One side shows the person's name and Shelly's illustration, personalized with your choice of skin tone, hair, and clothing color. The other side can be left blank or customized with your family name and the year you became a family. This jigsaw puzzle suncatcher shines in natural light, spreading warm rainbow colors around the room. The unique, irregular acrylic pieces are easy to put together without glue, making it a fun hands-on project for families.

The suncatcher is thick, scratch-resistant, and made to last for long-term display. It comes with a metal chain and S hook for easy hanging on windows, doors, porches, or anywhere you want to brighten up your home. This hand-bound leather hardcover book features a double-faced cream satin ribbon marker. Inside, you'll find sections for recording family events by date and year, a daily entry log, a register for family members, and more.

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It includes 48 family tree pages and a total of 504 pages. This is a great gift for popcorn lovers. The 16-piece kit comes with 5 non-GMO kernel packs, 5 seasonings, and 6 popcorn bags. You can mix and match the flavors for different movie nights.

The EverBoard is a new addition to the gaming world, bringing your favorite games together on a 21.5-inch full HD digital gameboard made for family and friends. The screen lies flat so up to six players can join in from any side, using just their hands. You get a free month of EverPass with every EverBoard, letting you play official Hasbro board games and explore a library of over 50 games, with more added each month.

You can even create your own games with the EverVibe Game Creator. A subscription is required for access to the full library of games. Pick up this photo printer that everyone in the family can use. It's designed for efficiency and convenience, producing dry-to-the-touch 4x6" photos instantly from your smartphone.

You can add your own style to each photo by decorating it with stickers, frames, filters, and more before printing. Just download the HP Sprocket app to connect your mobile device to the Wi-Fi-enabled printer in seconds. The Jellyfish Aquarium creates a calming atmosphere with its eye-catching visuals. This cylinder-shaped aquarium features five color-changing light modes and comes with three artificial jellyfish that float in the water.

It has an automatic 4-hour shutoff timer and includes a 1-year limited replacement warranty. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them.

We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.