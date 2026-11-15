2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Surprise Performances

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony featured surprise sets from U2 and Aerosmith alongside tributes to new inductees. Discover the key moments from the Nov 14 L.A. event.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday night, Nov. 14, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, shifting the focus from who was nominated to who delivered the night's most memorable musical moments. The event, which will air on ABC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Dec. 8 and stream on Disney+ the following day, showcased a blend of legendary performers and rising stars honoring the Class of 2026.

Opening Acts Set Tone With Surprise Sets

U2 kicked off the evening with an unexpected two-song performance a day after releasing their new album, though the specific title was not mentioned in the source text. The 2005 inductees delivered the track Silencio, accompanied by performers dressed as riot police carrying shields, before closing their set with their 1984 hit Pride In the Name of Love. This powerful opening set the stage for a night defined by high-energy tributes and cross-generational collaborations.

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Tributes Honor Absent Legends and New Inductees

Usher paid tribute to the late R&B legend Luther Vandross with a medley of So Amazing, Never Too Much, and Here and Now. Vandross, a top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit from 1990 for the latter track, was celebrated by Oprah Winfrey during her induction speech, who noted that critics compared his vocal prowess to Pavarotti of Pop. Meanwhile, Sienna Spiro performed Sade's Smooth Operator, a 1985 top five Hot 100 hit, after an introduction from Andra Day. Although Sade and her band were absent, Drake praised their haunting music, stating there are no bad Sade songs.

Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan Take the Stage

Cynthia Erivo and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker delivered a striking cover of Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight, highlighting the drum-forward production that defined Collins' career. Collins, previously inducted as part of Genesis, addressed the audience by noting that he grew up wanting to play drums and everything else was a happy accident. The full nine-member Wu-Tang Clan, including RZA and Method Man, performed a medley while honoring the late Ol' Dirty Bastad, with Chris Rock introducing the group by declaring that Wu-Tang is for the children and now the Hall of Fame.

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Closing Acts Blend Genres and Celebrate Innovation

The ceremony concluded with 2001 inductees Aerosmith joining forces with 2009 inductees Run-DMC to perform Walk This Way. This pioneering rock and hip-hop mash-up reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1986 and served as a fitting end to a night celebrating innovation. Queen Latifah and MC Lyte also performed together to celebrate their contributions as women in hip-hop, while Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order was celebrated by superfans for his dual musical groups.

Looking Ahead to Broadcast and Future Impact

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens performed solo and duet songs, adding to the diverse musical landscape of the evening. The theme of innovation remained consistent throughout, as each new inductee changed music for generations to come. The televised special on ABC and subsequent streaming on Disney+ will allow a wider audience to experience the celebrations that honored these pivotal figures in music history.