2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class includes Billy Idol, Oasis, and Wu-Tang Clan. Learn which artists are honored and the ceremony details for the December broadcast.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially confirmed the class of 2026, featuring iconic acts such as Billy Idol, Oasis, and Wu-Tang Clan. These artists will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, which represents a significant milestone for these legendary musicians. The event will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, marking the return of the award show to a major entertainment hub. This announcement solidifies the participants for the upcoming honors, although many operational details remain under wraps.

2026 Inductees and Performance Plans

The core group of performers entering the hall includes Phil Collins, Sade, Queen Latifah, Iron Maiden, Joy Division, New Order, and the late Luther Vandross. In addition to these primary musical acts, the 2026 honorees also include MC Lyte, Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, and Gram Parsons. The list further expands to recognize music producers Rick Rubin, Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, and Jimmy Miller, alongside variety show host Ed Sullivan. This diverse selection highlights the breadth of influence across different genres and eras of popular music history.

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Performance plans for the inductees vary significantly based on their current schedules and health. Phil Collins will not perform due to health issues that have kept him off the stage since 2022. His attendance to accept the honor remains uncertain. Billy Idol, however, is confirmed to perform. The 70-year-old rock singer recently toured the US and plans to "bring it" when he takes the stage. His participation follows a successful residency in Las Vegas and a US summer tour.

Band Dynamics and Historical Context

Wu-Tang Clan achieved induction with their first nomination, having been eligible since 2017. Their performance status is uncertain as the group toured last year as a farewell event. Oasis entered through their second nomination, having been eligible since 2019. Liam Gallagher is the youngest inductee at 54. The band is touring again after 16 years, but whether they will attend the ceremony is unknown. Joy Division and New Order received a rare joint nomination due to their shared lineage. Peter Hook's estrangement from other members makes a joint performance unlikely.

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Iron Maiden is ineligible for performance because they are currently on tour in Australia. The band is thriving and will not be able to accept the honor in person. Luther Vandross was voted in on the first ballot of his eligibility year. He was eligible the year after his death but did not receive a nomination until this year. His legacy includes eight Grammys and 11 consecutive platinum albums. Sade is the name of both the band and its lead singer, Sade Adu. This unique naming convention often leads fans to mistakenly believe she is a solo artist.

Ceremony Logistics and Broadcast Changes

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is shifting its broadcast strategy for this year. After two years of streaming the event live, the organization is returning to its previous model. The public will not see the ceremony until an edited version airs in December. The broadcast will be available on ABC and Disney+. This change aligns with the organization's preference to keep most of the show a surprise until the official airing.

The nomination process involved a committee and a vote from more than 1,200 people. These voters include music industry figures and historians who evaluate the candidates. Artists become eligible for the hall 25 years after their first music release. It often takes much longer for artists to be nominated and subsequently inducted. Eight of this year's inductees were selected through the main performer category. This rigorous selection process ensures that only the most impactful figures are honored.