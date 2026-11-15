Phil Collins Reveals Drumming Career May Be Over as Rock Hall Honor Highlights U2 and Hip-Hop Legends

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony featured surprise performances by U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Usher. Review the key moments, inductees, and historic tributes from the November 14, 2026 event.

U2 opened the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a surprise performance that underscored their return to the musical spotlight. The band performed their new single Silencio from their first full-length album in nine years, titled Carnaval de Luz. The set featured dramatic visuals as actors dressed as riot police surrounded the stage, adding intensity to the performance of the re-intact foursome. After the dramatic intro, the group transitioned smoothly into their classic hit Pride In the Name of Love, signaling their continued relevance in the rock landscape. This opening act set a high-energy tone for the evening at the L.A. Peacock Theatre, which was filmed for a December ABC special broadcast.

The ceremony served as a major platform for hip-hop legends, with inductees Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Wu-Tang Clan receiving significant recognition. MC Lyte entered under the Early Influence category and was inducted by Remy Ma, describing herself as a B-girl from Brooklyn aiming to inspire a new generation. Her speech highlighted her journey and determination to motivate others through her music. Later in the evening, MC Lyte joined Queen Latifah for a powerful live rap performance that celebrated the synergy between two of the genre’s most influential female artists.

Also read Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Inductees Including Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan

A somber yet celebratory moment occurred when Phil Collins took the stage with a cane to accept his induction. The veteran drummer appeared very frail and admitted that his drumming days might be permanently over due to severe health complications. Collins explained that his left knee had undergone five replacements, leading to extended hospitalization. He also revealed that his kidneys and liver began to fail, creating a life-threatening situation that kept him away from touring for a long time. Despite these challenges, he expressed hope for future musical endeavors, stating that he wanted to write music that people could enjoy.

During a press room visit after the ceremony, Collins provided more details about his recovery and potential return to performance. He mentioned that discussing his condition with his bandmates sparked excitement about the possibility of playing shows again. Collins emphasized that he wanted to return to his studio to have fun and create music that might eventually reach listeners. His candid remarks about his physical state, combined with his desire to keep creating, resonated with fans who have followed his decades-long career. The acknowledgment of his health struggles added a layer of emotional weight to his induction into the hall.

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Rick Rubin was inducted as a producer, receiving a lengthy and heartfelt speech from Neil Young. Young praised Rubin’s ability to capture great artistic performances and thanked the people who support the creative process in the studio. Rubin’s acceptance speech was notably brief, delivering the line that you cannot kill rock and roll. To honor Rubin, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a rendition of Give It Away while wearing lifelike fake beards that mimicked the producer’s iconic look. The visual tribute created a humorous and memorable moment on stage, with the band members looking like a group of Zen masters.

Other notable tributes included Usher channeling Luther Vandross and Cynthia Erivo partnering with Travis Barker for a salute to Phil Collins. Erivo and Barker delivered a dynamic performance that highlighted the drum fill from In the Air Tonight, showcasing their musical chemistry. Sienna Spiro performed a breezy tribute to Sade, while Stephen Wilson Jr. offered a swampy take on Oasis songs. Gwen Stefani introduced Billy Idol, who reflected on his punk roots and encouraged young musicians to dream big. The night concluded with Aerosmith and Run-DMC reprising their historic Walk This Way collaboration, ending the ceremony on a high note that bridged rock and hip-hop history.