The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony honored Phil Collins and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Key performances and speeches defined the November event at the Peacock Theater.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday, November 14, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event celebrated a diverse array of musical legends, honoring inductees including the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Phil Collins. The ceremony featured high-energy performances, emotional speeches, and significant tributes to artists who have shaped decades of popular music.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Anthony

The Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a theatrical performance that honored the late Anthony Joseph Hinton Kiedis, known professionally as Anthony. The band members dressed as Rubin clones, wearing big white beards, balding white wigs, and orange-tinted shades. They performed the hit song Give It Away, which appeared on the first album Kiedis made with the group. The stage production included a portrait of Kiedis printed on Chad Smith's bass drum. Flea and Anthony Kiedis performed on stage, showcasing the band's enduring energy despite their long careers. The performance was described as the most gloriously ridiculous sight of the night, proving the group can still emulate their earlier style.

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Neil Young Honors Musical Excellence

Neil Young inducted Anthony Joseph Hinton Kiedis with the Musical Excellence Award. Kiedis appeared on stage wearing shorts, sandals, and rose-tinted sunglasses. He delivered a brief speech that stated You can not kill rock and roll. After speaking, he walked off the stage. The ceremony also featured performances by other inductees. Steve Stevens and Billy Idol performed onstage during the event. Their appearance highlighted the continued vitality of rock royalty who have spent half a century testing the longevity of their genre.

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Oasis Absence and Iron Maiden Stand-ins

The British band Oasis did not attend their induction. Bob Odenkirk inducted the group with a speech noting he played their music daily before filming as Saul Goodman. He described the band as a dose of Viagra for the ego. Odenkirk addressed the empty seats, stating that their absence would be out of character. Meanwhile, Iron Maiden also missed their induction. The band was on tour in Australia. Jack Black opened their segment by singing a line from Run to the Hills. He asked if any band has rocked this hard for this long, answering no. He noted they were rocking a world tour. Black introduced a temporary group called the St. Rage Metallica Five. The lineup included Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk, guitarist John 5, and St. Vincent on lead vocals. They performed The Trooper to fill the void.

Phil Collins Returns with Walking Canes

Phil Collins made a poignant return to the stage with the help of two walking canes. He was a two-time inductee, having joined Genesis in 2010. His children Lily, Nicholas, and Joely were present in the audience. Travis Barker introduced Collins, citing his songs as a childhood soundtrack. Barker highlighted the drum break in In the Air Tonight as arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. He noted that the sound changed everything in music. Collins thanked his longtime manager Tony Smith and his assistant, Lindsay Evans. He credited Evans with turning his health around. Without her support, Collins stated he would not be there. The crowd, including Jimmy Kimmel and Vince Vaughn, gave him a standing ovation. The event concluded with these emotional tributes to enduring musical legacies.