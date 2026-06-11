2026 RBC Canadian Open: Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Alex Fitzpatrick, and More Headline Strong Field

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course, featuring a strong field headlined by Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick. Sam Burns is expected to win (+1600), while Alex Fitzpatrick is also a contender (+4000). TPC Toronto is a challenging 7,389-yard Par 70 with wide fairways, four 500-yard Par 4s, and steep runoffs. The 36-hole cut for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open will reduce the field to the Top 65 players and ties following Round 2. The tournament will take place from Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, June 14, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon Village, Ontario.

The 2026 RBC Canadian Open returns to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley ’s North Course , and the strong field is headlined by Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick .

Sam Burns is expected to win (+1600), while Alex Fitzpatrick is also a contender (+4000). TPC Toronto is a challenging 7,389-yard Par 70 with wide fairways, four 500-yard Par 4s, and steep runoffs. The 36-hole cut for the 2026 RBC Canadian Open will reduce the field to the Top 65 players and ties following Round 2. The PGA Tour rookie Eric Cole is also in the mix (+4500).

The tournament will take place from Thursday, June 11, to Sunday, June 14, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon Village, Ontario





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2026 RBC Canadian Open TPC Toronto Osprey Valley North Course Sam Burns Alex Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Matt Fitzpatrick PGA Tour Signature Events True Strokes Gained Tee-To-Green Approach Play Bogey Avoidance Adjusted Scoring Average Wide Fairways Steep Runoffs 7 389-Yard Par 70 4 500-Yard Par 4S 36-Hole Cut Top 65 Players And Ties First Round Leader (FRL) Markets Golfers In The Lead Following The First 18 Hol

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