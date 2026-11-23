Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered the 2026 QQ8 mini-moon in August 2026. Learn about its size, orbit, and projected stay until January 2027.

Hungarian astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky detected a new temporary satellite designated 2026 QQ8 in August 2026. This celestial object is currently captured by Earth's gravitational field and is expected to remain in orbit until December 2026 or possibly January 2027. Unlike the visible natural moon, this mini-moon is far too small and distant to be seen with the naked eye. It requires advanced telescopic equipment for any form of detection by casual observers.

The object is estimated to have a diameter ranging between 4.6 feet and 9.8 feet, which equals approximately 1.4 to 3 meters. These modest dimensions classify 2026 QQ8 as a relatively small asteroid rather than a massive body. It sits at a distance roughly 50% greater than the lunar sphere, ensuring it remains invisible to the average stargazer. The combination of its small size and significant distance makes it a challenging target for visual observation without specialized instruments.

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Despite its temporary capture, 2026 QQ8 continues to orbit the sun with a period of about 359 days. Earth's gravity temporarily alters its path as it passes nearby, creating a complex orbital dance. The object will eventually escape Earth's gravitational influence in early 2027. However, it will not vanish from our orbital vicinity entirely after this departure.

Its heliocentric orbit is projected to bring 2026 QQ8 back into proximity with Earth several times over the coming decades. The next notable approach is scheduled for the year 2058. During that future pass, it will travel at a distance of approximately 1.2 million miles or 1.9 million kilometers. This distance is about five times greater than the average separation between Earth and the moon.

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The term mini-moon is applied loosely within the astronomical community regarding these objects. Not every entity temporarily captured completes a full revolution around the planet. Some are caught briefly and escape without completing even one orbit, while others remain long enough to circle multiple times. Scientists are currently uncertain if 2026 QQ8 will complete a full orbit before its eventual escape.

Scientific modeling indicates that the largest mini-moons present at any single time are approximately 31.5 inches or 80 centimeters across. Asteroids measuring around 10 feet are estimated to be temporarily captured by Earth's gravity once every 10 to 20 years. A typical mini-moon remains in this temporary state for about nine months, completing roughly three orbits before escaping.

These objects are not a distinct type of celestial body but are mostly asteroids composed of rocky or metallic materials. Comets are rarely involved in temporary captures due to their composition of ice, dust, and rock. One of the largest confirmed mini-moons, identified as 2024 PT5, was estimated to measure around 33 feet or 10 meters across.

The ongoing study of objects like 2026 QQ8 helps astronomers understand the frequency and nature of Earth's temporary co-orbitals. Although many such objects go unnoticed due to their small size, their detection provides valuable data on solar system dynamics. The temporary nature of these captures offers a unique opportunity to study near-Earth objects without long-term orbital complications.