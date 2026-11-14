2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Airs Live Tonight With Alex Warren Hosting and Chris Pratt Slimed

Alex Warren hosts the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards live from Los Angeles on November 14, airing on CBS and Nickelodeon. View the full lineup and schedule.

The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards aired live tonight at 8:00 pm ET on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+.

The event took place at Television City in Los Angeles, bringing together fans of film, television, music, gaming, and sports for a global celebration.

Also read Alex Warren Hosts 2026 Kids' Choice Awards

Host Alex Warren led the ceremony, guiding the audience through the night's highlights and interviews.

Jamie Miller opened the show with a U.S. television debut performance of his viral hit song, Babydoll.

The opening act featured a cast of dancers and a cameo by JYT to celebrate iconic dance crazes from the 1980s to today.

Victoria Justice also made a special appearance during the medley, which included tributes to Janet Jackson and Lady Gaga.

Chris Pratt received the coveted Silver Blimp for his standout comedic performances in film and television.

Pratt was recognized for his beloved voice roles in major animated franchises, including the character Mario.

The award ceremony honored Pratt before he faced Nickelodeon's iconic slime tradition, a staple of the event.

Pratt was also nominated for Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie for his role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

This year's nominations featured fan-favorite worlds such as Toy Story 5, Wednesday, and Wicked: For Good.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants and KPop Demon Hunters were also represented across multiple categories.

Karol G earned nominations across artist, song, album, and collaboration categories for her musical talent.

The musical lineup featured breakout hits and fan-favorite anthems designed to engage the young audience.

Ashe performed her viral sensation Stop the Wedding! during the musical segment of the broadcast.

Sofi Tukker brought their energetic dance anthem Tsunami to the stage for a high-energy visual performance.

A massive roster of celebrities attended the ceremony to celebrate the figures who inspire the next generation.

Guests included Alysa Liu, Dixie D'Amelio, Ice Spice, Keke Palmer, and Tony Hawk among many others.

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Jerry Trainor, Jude Hill, and Kira Kosarin were also present as part of the star-studded guest list.

Matthew Gray Gubler, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and Quinta Brunson rounded out the notable attendees.

Salish Matter, SeanDoesMagic, Stella Lefty, Teyana Taylor, and Taylen Biggs joined the celebration.

New award categories were introduced this year to reflect changing trends in entertainment and sports.

The Watch Party: Kids Choice category allowed fans to nominate their favorite viewing experiences.

The Favorite On-Screen Duo/Trio category recognized teams that resonated with young viewers.

The Favorite Clutch Player of the Year award highlighted excellence in competitive sports.

Music nominations included tracks like Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy in the collaboration category.

Stateside by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson was also in contention for top musical honors.

The broadcast began with Orange Carpet coverage at 6:15 pm ET, featuring live interviews.

Premium subscribers to Paramount+ streamed the show live as it happened on their devices.

Both Premium and Essential subscribers had access to on-demand streaming the following day in the United States.

The ceremony aired on Nickelodeon before becoming available globally on Paramount+ for international fans.

This expansion marked a significant step in the event's global reach for the annual awards.

The multi-platform opportunity allowed audiences worldwide to participate in the live ceremony.

Chris Miller's performance set the tone for the celebratory atmosphere that defines the brand.

The medley paid homage to legendary moves from Rhythm Nation to Gangnam Style.

JYT's 2026 track Which One was featured prominently in the dance tribute sequence.

The event showcased the diverse musical tastes of the network's young demographic.

High-energy visuals and relatable themes dominated the current pop culture trends on display.

The presence of athletes and entertainers underscored the event's status as a premier gathering.

Fans could catch up with stars ahead of the main event during the pre-show segment.

The Silver Blimp remains the most coveted honor given to recipients at the ceremony.

Pratt's acceptance segment culminated in the iconic slime tradition as expected.

The broadcast provided a unique opportunity for viewers to engage with their favorite stars.

The global availability ensured that no fan missed any of the night's surprise performances.

The integration of new categories reflected the evolving landscape of digital and traditional media.

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The event celebrated the figures who continue to inspire the next generation of creators.

The live broadcast from Television City delivered a high-energy experience directly to screens.

The opening number by Jamie Miller was designed as a visual spectacle for the audience.

Special cameos added to the excitement of the first act on the main stage.

The ceremony highlighted the enduring appeal of animated franchises among young viewers.

The nomination ballot for 2026 featured a strong showing from blockbuster film properties.

Musical talent remained a major force in the award categories and performances.

The Orange Carpet provided fans with access to exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.

The streaming options ensured flexibility for viewers across different time zones.

International fans could tune in to Nickelodeon before the global Paramount+ release.

The event marked another milestone in the history of the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The combination of live performance, celebrity appearances, and fan-voted awards created a memorable night.

The inclusion of new categories expanded the scope of recognition for talent and achievements.

The global broadcast strategy demonstrated Nickelodeon's commitment to reaching a worldwide audience.

The slime tradition continues to be a highlight of the annual awards ceremony.

The 2026 edition successfully blended nostalgia with contemporary pop culture references.

The event showcased the diversity of talent in film, television, music, and sports.

The live stream on Paramount+ allowed for real-time engagement from fans.

The presence of social media stars like Dixie D'Amelio highlighted the digital influence on the event.

The awards recognized both traditional stars and new faces in the entertainment industry.

The broadcast maintained the high-energy spirit characteristic of Nickelodeon programming.

The opening performance by Jamie Miller set a vibrant tone for the rest of the evening.

The inclusion of Victoria Justice in the opening act was a surprising delight for viewers.

Chris Pratt's recognition highlighted his enduring popularity with younger audiences.

The new categories provided fresh opportunities for recognition in emerging areas.

The global availability of the stream ensured broad accessibility for the event.

The event celebrated the intersection of traditional media and digital content creation.

The star-studded guest list reflected the wide appeal of the nominated works.

The broadcast successfully delivered the annual celebration to a global audience.

The 2026 Kids Choice Awards will be remembered for its expanded reach and fresh content.