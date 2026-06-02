2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final is set to begin on Tuesday, June 2, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series. The championship hockey series will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Stanley Cup Trophy will be on display at center ice, and the two teams will battle for glory in a thrilling series.

The 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final is set to begin on Tuesday, June 2, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series.

The championship hockey series will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The best way to watch the series online without cable is with the help of streaming services like fuboTV, which offers access to more than 90 channels, including ABC, for a monthly fee of $59.99. Game 1 of the series will be available to stream on ABC, and subsequent games will be available on the NHL's official website and other streaming platforms.

The Stanley Cup Trophy will be on display at center ice, and the two teams will battle for glory in a thrilling series





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