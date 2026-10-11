Kirk Cousins Traded to Vikings as Raiders Turn to Fernando Mendoza at NFL Deadline

The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders, who will start rookie Fernando Mendoza. The Bears, Packers and Bengals were also notable winners and losers at the deadline.

The Minnesota Vikings have acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders, who will turn to rookie Fernando Mendoza as their starting quarterback. The trade reunites Cousins with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and places him on a 6-2 team powered by the league's best and most unique defense.

Kirk Cousins Prepares for Bridge Role

Cousins started nine games for a 4-5 Raiders team that was waiting to turn the page to Mendoza, the 2026 No. 1 overall pick. He handled the situation with the attitude and perspective of a veteran bridge starter. If I'm not the best option, then I don't want to be out there, Cousins said in late October after the Raiders' fourth-straight loss.

Also read Vikings bringing back Kirk Cousins in trade with Raiders to address QB troubles

The organization will do what they feel is best, but I feel that Fernando's done a great job and has a bright future ahead. I'm gonna try to go out there and play as well as I possibly can to help us win and give him a great example to learn from until he does go out there eventually. Cousins was a Viking from 2018 to 2023, the last two seasons under O'Connell.

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Minnesota went 13-4 in 2022 before Cousins tore his Achilles midway through the 2023 season. O'Connell was Washington's quarterbacks coach in 2017, Cousins' final season there, and his offense is built for a fearless pocket quarterback with processing speed and velocity on intermediate throws. Those have always been Cousins' strengths. The bar for Cousins, who is 38 years old and no longer has a big arm, has never been lower.

Cousins and Justin Jefferson Boost Vikings Offense

Carson Wentz's Monday night performance against the Bills dropped it to the floor. So long as Cousins keeps the offense on schedule and manages time of possession, Minnesota's defense can win multiple playoff games. He might become the first quarterback to ever start 18 games, since the Vikings have had their bye and the Raiders have not. Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is among the biggest winners.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Jefferson has averaged 2.73 yards per route run on a 27% target rate when Cousins throws him the football. He has a catch rate of 70% and averages 103.5 yards per game. This season, he was at 2.16 yards per route run at a 30% target share with 56.1 yards per game, almost half as much raw production. Winner: Chicago Bears.

The Bears were quiet on deadline day because they made their move two weeks ago by acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. No team improved more through a trade this season. Simmons has made an immediate impact in Chicago, improving the play of defenders around him, notably Devin Bush and Austin Booker. Most sportsbooks have moved the Bears from 10th to third in Super Bowl odds in recent weeks.

Jaguars Overpay in Jordan Davis Trade

Loser: Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars improved by trading for safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis, but they vastly overpaid for both. Jacksonville sent the Eagles a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis, a good run-stuffing nose tackle who was paid like a difference-making pass rusher.

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They also sent Atlanta a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Bates, who is a free agent after the season and projected to be over the salary cap. The Bills acquired fellow safety Amani Hooker at a much better price. Buffalo sent Tennessee a second-round pick and received a fifth-round pick along with Hooker. He is two years younger than Bates and has two and a half years remaining on his contract.

Loser: Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers appear determined to become the first team to start 0-8 and make the playoffs. Either that, or they are the biggest losers of the entire deadline. The reports were true.

Chargers Hold Veterans as Deadline Passes

The Chargers held on to veterans with expiring contracts, including Khalil Mack and Donte Jackson, both of whom could have fetched solid draft capital in return. Winner: Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers signed only one qualifying compensatory free agent, cornerback Benjamin St. Juste for $5 million, which cancels out one of their incoming compensatory picks, most likely the seventh-rounder tied to Walker. The Bengals avoided disaster when a trade for a depth edge rusher fell through.

Had it gone through, they would have lost their outstanding third-round compensatory pick from Hendrickson's departure, and they still would have been losers for spending a third-round pick on a depth player. Loser: Dianna Russini. Russini returned to media just in time for the trade deadline. The Colts had trade offers for Jonathan Taylor and Grover Stewart but did not complete deals that were eventually pulled.

The Seahawks continue to push chips in and acquired star wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Colts. The Jaguars also improved by trading for Bates and Davis.