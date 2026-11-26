Watch the 2026 Thanksgiving Day NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on FOX. See broadcast details, stream options, and celebrity sightings.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, the National Football League stages a highly anticipated clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys for its annual Thanksgiving Day slate. The two prime NFC East rivals meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for a matchup that carries significant weight in the divisional standings. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET, which corresponds to a 1:30 p.m. PT start time for viewers on the West Coast.

Eagles Cowboys Matchup Details

The Philadelphia Eagles enter this contest with a record of 2-7, while the Dallas Cowboys hold a 4-6 mark. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial victory during this traditional holiday window, adding extra intensity to what is already a fierce geographic rivalry. The broadcast rights for this specific installment are held by FOX, which will air the game to its national audience across the United States. For those following the season closely, this game represents a pivotal moment for both franchises as they navigate the latter stages of the 2026 regular season schedule.

Also read NFL Thanksgiving Schedule Streaming Guide 2026

Broadcast And Streaming Options

For viewers without traditional cable subscriptions, several streaming services provide access to the live broadcast of the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game. Sling TV offers a Blue plan that includes FOX for $54.99 per month, granting access to more than 40 channels along with a free cloud DVR and approximately 600 additional free channels. Alternatively, YouTube TV starts at $63.99 for the first month, rising to $88.99 monthly thereafter, while providing more than 230 channels streamable across smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets.

Other services such as FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV also feature FOX in their lineups. FuboTV begins at $49.99 for the first two months of service before increasing to $94.99 per month, and includes ESPN Unlimited for additional sports coverage. Hulu + Live TV starts at $99.99 per month for over 100 live channels and bundles Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no extra cost. The FOX One app serves as a central hub for FOX content, offering streaming access to FOX, FS1, FS2, the Big Ten Network, and local affiliate broadcasts.

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National Anthem And Celebrity Sightings

Beyond the football action, the pre-game festivities will feature contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle, who is set to perform the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. Given the history of high-profile attendance at NFL Thanksgiving games, the event is expected to draw numerous celebrities. Past attendees at similar games have included prominent figures such as Post Malone, Selena Gomez, and Eva Longoria, all of whom are known fans of the Dallas Cowboys.

Consumer Benefits And Black Friday

The timing of the game coincides with the broader Black Friday shopping season, offering consumers opportunities to watch the sports while taking advantage of seasonal retail deals. Amazon Prime members receive exclusive benefits such as access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Photos, along with fast free shipping and in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market. These perks often include early access to shopping events and deals, allowing fans to engage with holiday promotions while enjoying the live NFL broadcast on FOX.