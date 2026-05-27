2026 NFL Preview: Which 10 Contract-Year Players Are Most Likely To Breakout?

Which 10 players entering a contract year are set to breakout in 2026? We rank the 10 best candidates.

In the NFL, it’s certainly not uncommon for a contract year to lead to big-time results on the field for a player, either. And with that comes a big reward.

Just ask Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. After recording a career-high 1,003 receiving yards in the final year of his rookie deal, Pierce cashed in and landed him a four-year, $114 million deal with Indianapolis this spring. The deal was the largest ever for a free-agent wide receiver in league history, and it made him the 11th-highest-paid receiver in the league at the time of the deal.

Next year, who could emerge in a Pierce-like way and land a massive contract of their own in the process? In descending order, here are the 10 contract-year players in 2026 I believe have the best chance of breaking out: Matthew Bergeron has a chance to shine under Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. A 2023 second-round pick, Matthew Bergeron has been the Atlanta Falcons’ starting left guard since his rookie season.

But the addition of longtime offensive line coach Bill Callahan to new coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff could take his game to new heights. Callahan has long been regarded as one of the NFL’s top offensive line coaches, credited with developing the likes of Zack Martin and Tyron Smith. Ji'Ayir Brown could benefit from the players set to return on the 49ers' defense from injury.

Ji'Ayier Brown, who has five interceptions since entering the league in 2023, has started 13 games and recorded six pass breakups in back-to-back seasons. Reinforcements on the San Francisco 49ers' defensive front in 2026 will create more playmaking opportunities on the back end for Brown.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is looking to rebound in 2026 after logging a career-low sack total in 2025. Set to play on his fifth-year option in 2026, Kayvon Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. Whether he plays the upcoming season with the New York Giants or elsewhere, he’ll have plenty to prove in a season where long-term security could be on the line.

The former No. 5 overall pick had a career-low 2.5 sacks in 2025. The rebuilding Miami Dolphins are built around star running back De’Von Achane and dual-threat quarterback Malik Willis on offense. There will be plenty of opportunities for Aaron Brewer to continue showing his athleticism in space, building off of an impressive 2025 season, when he was named a second-team All-Pro selection.

Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has been more involved in the team's offense in each season in his career. A 2023 second-round pick, Brenton Strange’s numbers have improved every season of his career, including more than doubling his receiving yards per game last season from 2024 .

Another exponential leap could be in store in 2026, when he’ll be in his second season in coach Liam Coen’s offense and fourth year playing with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Myles Murphy started to come on at the end of last season, recording three of his career-high 5.5 sacks in the final four weeks of the year.

The additions of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe should create favorable matchups for Murphy, a 2023 first-round pick, in 2026. Josh Downs had career lows in receptions and receiving yards last season, but he should become a much more significant part of the Colts’ offense with Michael Pittman Jr. getting traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A former third-round pick, Downs is the second-best wide receiver on Indianapolis’ roster behind Pierce, who’s expected to miss all of the team’s offseason workouts following ankle surgery. Christian Watson might be the Packers' top wide receiver in 2026. The Green Bay Packers’ passing attack is always balanced, but Christian Watson has a prime opportunity to break out.

He tied a team-high 61.1 receiving yards per game last season, and Romeo Doubs departed in free agency for the New England Patriots. Star tight end Tucker Kraft could miss the start of the season thanks to a torn ACL, which could make Watson the focal point of Green Bay’s passing game. After winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, Riq Woolen signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles.

Riq Woolen has plenty to prove on his one-year deal with the Eagles, given he lost his starting job with the Seattle Seahawks last season and saw his play overall marked by inconsistency since his Pro Bowl rookie season. The 2022 fifth-round pick has elite ball skills — he led the NFL with six interceptions in his rookie year — and he'll have plenty of playmaking opportunities with opposing offenses looking to avoid targeting Quinyon Mitchell and nickelback Cooper DeJean.

Kyler Murray is looking to get his career back on track with the Vikings after getting released by the Cardinals. If Kyler Murray beats out 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job, the former Arizona Cardinals quarterback will be positioned to thrive. He’ll have the best supporting cast of his career, highlighted by superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell is also well-regarded as a quarterback guru, helping Sam Darnold earn a three-year, $100.5 million deal when he was in a similar situation a few years ago. Which NFL QBs Have the Most Help? Ranking All 32 Supporting Casts2026 NFL Win Totals: Over/Unders For All 32 SquadsCowherd Reacts to Stafford's Extension: ‘Win A Super Bowl Now And Next Year'Get more from the National Football LeagueWhich NFL QBs Have the Most Help?

Ranking All 32 Supporting Casts2026 NFL Win Totals: Over/Unders For All 32 SquadsCowherd Reacts to Stafford's Extension: ‘Win A Super Bowl Now And Next Year'FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





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