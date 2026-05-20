2026 NFL Power Ranking: Number of Games Favored

This article presents a power ranking of all 32 NFL teams based on the number of games favored to win. The analysis considers the 272 regular-season matchups and evaluates each team's schedule difficulty.

One of the most interesting ways to evaluate the NFL landscape is by looking at how many games in which each team is favored. This page presents a complete power ranking of all 32 NFL teams based on the number of games they are currently favored in entering the 2026 season, stripping away the public bias.

The Arizona Cardinals are the only team not favored in a single game this season, while the Dolphins are favored in just one game this season. The Browns and Titans are only favored in a few home matchups, indicating schedule difficulty. The Falcons, Jets, Saints, Raiders, Giants, and Cowboys have a more favorable number of favored games, suggesting stronger schedules.

The Commanders, Colts, Steelers, Vikings, Jaguars, and Buccaneers have lower numbers, often in the double-digits, indicating potential schedule strength or regression. The Patriots and Broncos have ten favored games each, while the Cowboys are favored in eleven games. There is both optimism and uncertainty surrounding the Chiefs due to Patrick Mahomes' recovery from a torn ACL





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