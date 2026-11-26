Week 12 in the NFL got an early start this week, with the Rams taking down the Packers 26–13 on Thanksgiving Eve. The win propelled Los Angeles into the No. 7 s

The Rams are now 7–4 and hold the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectgot an early start this week, with the Rams taking down the Packers 26–13 on Thanksgiving Eve.

The win propelled Los Angeles into the No. 7 spot in the NFC’s wild-card race and dropped Green Bay back into the hunt for a playoff spot as we get ready to enter December. The rest of the week’s Thanksgiving slate includes three Turkey Day battles between the Bears and Lions, Cowboys and Eagles, and Chiefs and Bills, followed by a Black Friday matchup featuring the Broncos and Steelers.

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All four matchups, along with plenty of others this coming weekend, carry massive postseason implications. The Bills sit at 9–1 and remain in control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed heading into Week 12. They’ll welcome the Chiefs to Highmark Stadium on Thanksgiving night with first place in the conference on the line. A Buffalo loss would let Kansas City take over the top spot, at least until Friday, when the Broncos will have an opportunity to leapfrog both teams.