2026 NFL minicamps: Teams, rookies, QBs we're watching

NFL Nation frames minicamp storylines, including Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and QBs in Arizona and Minnesota.

It's a chance to see who shows up after skipping voluntary workouts, how rookies perform against veterans, and how offensive and defensive systems look under new coordinators and new head coaches.

Next week , 12 teams will take part in the last opportunity for practices before teams reconvene for training camps that are slated to begin in late July. Come back to this file next week to read the key things to watch for the dozen teams left to practice this OTA season . There is also a possibility that the Ravens sign or trade for a center heading into training camp next month.

"I feel like the guys upstairs do a great job bringing in people who we need," Jackson said. "Hopefully we get a guy who's willing to be the center, willing to lead the offensive line and do the job. " The two passers have split first-team reps throughout the offseason workout program, but first-year head coach Todd Monken would like to enter training camp with a clear depth chart.

Monken said the final stretch of practices will go a long way in how he decides to approach training camp and divvy reps. With the entire offense present, mandatory minicamp will be the final opportunity for both quarterbacks to leave a lasting impression. The Texans' offensive coordinator returns following a solid debut season helping Houston get to the divisional round of the 2025 playoffs.

But for the Texans to reach the Super Bowl, they need their offense to match their elite defense. Throughout OTAs, the offense has looked serviceable through the air, but the explosive plays haven't materialized yet. There's nothing to be concerned about yet, but it'll be a nice box to check if Houston's offensive stars can produce more explosive plays against this defense. The Colts remained largely intact on offense, but they've experienced significant turnover on defense.

They'll have at least five new starters, including several very young players. Among those is middle linebacker, a second-round pick who is expected to be charged with taking calls from the sideline and running the defensive huddle. Coach Liam Coen wants to use more formations with multiple tight ends.

The Jags believe Boerkircher, who never caught more than 19 passes in a season in college, is a complete tight end, and putting him and starterKoziol is more of a flex player and can line up outside and in the slot. How does Coen move those players around and create favorable mismatches? Much of this offseason for the Chiefs is about Mahomes' recovery from his left knee surgery and his involvement on the practice fields.

In minicamp, Mahomes might see an increased workload with the hope he shows improvement with his footwork and mobility. Following next week's work, the Chiefs will have a break of at least 40 days before training camp. If Mahomes' knee continues to strengthen, he could be ready to join his teammates for the 11-on-11 team periods when camp starts in St. Joseph, Missouri.playing with the third team.

That wasn't surprising, given Mendoza is still learning the system and the Raiders are being patient with his development. But will those reps change during minicamp? Mendoza has impressed the coaches and teammates with his work ethic and ability to pick things up quickly. It's not guaranteed, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders switch up the quarterback reps a bit to see where Mendoza is at before they take a monthlong break ahead of training camp.

on the field as they rehab injuries. It will be intriguing to see who can step up in their absence. Is it third-round pick. As the OTAs have shown, Hurts will be asked to go under center and throw over the middle a good bit more than he has in the past.

How quickly he and the rest of the unit can push through the learning curve will help shape how the beginning of their season goes. The Bears' defensive coordinator put the onus on himself and his staff to coach more effectively this season by focusing less on scheme and more on fundamentals. How that looks with so many new additions, from safetiesis able to do will also be looked at closely.

Gordon's availability has been an issue as another soft tissue injury has kept him sidelined during OTAs. After all the buzz about the Packers finally drafting a receiver in the first round last year, Golden made a minimal impact as a rookie. He didn't catch his first touchdown until the playoff loss to Chicago.

With"I think there's a big step for guys coming into this league going into Year 2, and we expect that to happen," coach Matt LaFleur said of Golden.

"We've seen a lot of that out on the practice field. " For the third consecutive spring, all eyes in Minnesota are on the quarterback. In 2024, the Vikings were giving snaps to newly signed free agent. Most observers expect Murray to win the job, and he has looked sharp early in OTAs, but the Vikings want to leave open the possibility that McCarthy makes enough progress to suggest he could mount a serious challenge during training camp.

-- Carolina hopes a healthy and developing group of playmakers will help its quarterback take another step forward in 2026. ACL injuries have limited RBBrissett will report to the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp this week, there's a new question: How much will he practice?

It's still uncertain if Brissett will take the field at all, meaning his arrival in Arizona could be a hold-in instead of a holdout -- which will help him avoid a fine of nearly $108,000 for missing all three days of minicamp. Brissett still wants a reworked contract for 2026, a source told ESPN. If he does take the field, how will he look after not being around the team since it reported in April?

And if he doesn't practice, how willThe second-year wide receiver is working his way back from a shin injury that sidelined him for the second half of what was shaping up to be a brilliant rookie season. A fifth-round pick, Horton caught five touchdown passes over Seattle's first eight games and added another score on a 95-yard punt return.

Then he developed discomfort in a shin, landed on injured reserve and never returned. Coach Mike Macdonald said recently that Horton has "made a lot of great strides" in his recovery and could start to practice by the end of the spring. NB 405 Freeway reopens nearly 8 hours after police shoot and kill robbery suspect in Playa Vista





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