U2 and Dolly Parton's Final Duet 'Torn' Heads New Music Friday Lineup

U2 features the final recording of Dolly Parton on their new album, while Leon Thomas and Fall Out Boy release new singles ahead of the 2027 Grammy nominations reveal.

U2 has officially released its latest album, featuring the heart-wrenching final vocal recording of the late Dolly Parton on the track Torn. This emotional duet anchors a broad collection of new music hitting streaming platforms in November 2026. The release marks a significant moment for fans, highlighting the intersection of legendary rock and country music icons.

The musical landscape for New Music Friday is dominated by this tribute to Parton, who delivered her performance before her passing. The song serves as a poignant conclusion to her vast catalog. Listeners can now stream the track alongside other major releases that define the current week in music.

Also read Dolly Parton's Final Duet 'Torn' With Bono Released As Last Track On New Album

Three-time Grammy winner Leon Thomas leads the singles pack with Trophy, a sensual bedroom jam and his first solo offering of 2026. Thomas, known for his work with Ariana Grande and SZA, is currently regarded as one of R&Bs hottest artists. His release arrives just as the industry prepares for the 2027 Grammy nominations reveal on November 16.

Fall Out Boy followed with Aces, a melodic pop-punk track tied to their 2027 global tour announcement. The song captures the bands signature style while building momentum for their upcoming live performances. These releases underscore a diverse range of genres dominating the charts this week.

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The Hunger Games soundtrack also plays a major role in this week's roundup, bringing fresh energy to the franchise. The 29-song set features contributions from Noah Kahan, The Smashing Pumpkins, Gigi Perez, Bella Kay, Stevie Nicks, Noah Cyrus, and Ella Langley. Franchise stars Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, and Jennifer Lawrence also appear on the collection.

Drake shared the cult classic Hate Sleeping Alone to mark the 15th anniversary of a past release. Don Toliver continued teasing his upcoming project with the release of Party With the Boys. These additions highlight the blend of nostalgia and new creativity defining the current musical period.

New singles also arrived from a wide array of artists including Eminem and J Dilla, who contributed Welcome. Venna and Odeal released Lo Life, while Kameron Marlowe delivered Tell By Now. Tito Double P shared Francia, and Avery Anna released Roadkill. FLO contributed Leave You to the growing list of fresh tracks.

The week saw additional drops from 54 Ultra with Honeymoon, and Eli Brown with Panic Attack. Lauv released Guts, and Isaia Huron shared Maggie. GIRLSET dropped Young and Dumb, while Gabby Barrett released Drop Anchor Here. Hurricane Wisdom contributed Brabus Music to the hip-hop scene.

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Oklou and Rob released The Swirl Ahead, expanding the variety of sounds available to listeners. 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Erykah Badu, and Aasher Saintt collaborated on Situation. This extensive lineup showcases the vibrant activity across multiple genres, from pop-punk to progressive R&B.

As listeners vote for their favorite new releases this weekend, the industry eyes the upcoming awards season. Artists like Leon Thomas and Fall Out Boy are making strong moves with their recent output. The combination of nostalgic anniversaries, final tributes, and fresh tours creates a dynamic period for music consumption in late 2026.