2026 NBA Finals: Knicks hang on to take 2-0 series lead over Spurs

The New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 series lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, despite a furious comeback attempt from Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Despite blowing a 14-point lead, the New York Knicks hung on to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs. New York led for most of the game, but surrendered the lead late as Spurs star Victor Wembanyama led a furious comeback attempt.

Jalen Brunson made a clutch free throw to give the Knicks a 1-point lead, and that was the difference when Wembanyama missed a go-ahead attempt as time expired. The New York Knicks have taken a 2-0 series lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, despite a furious comeback attempt from Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. The Knicks escaped San Antonio on Friday night with a 105-104 victory in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 21 points. Jalen Brunson and Mikhail Bridges also chipped in 20 in the team's 13th straight win this postseason. Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 29 points, and had some clutch buckets late. De'Aaron Fox had 20 in the loss..

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 05: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball between Julian Champagnie #30 and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center oThe Knicks were in control for most of the contest. In the 4th quarter, the Knicks built a 97-83 lead.

The Spurs then went on a 14-0 run to tie the game, and briefly took the lead in the waning minutes of the game. The teams traded buckets to tie the game at 104 all until less than a minute remained, when Jalen Brunson missed a go-ahead jumper. Wembanyama secured the rebound, but an errant pass resulted in Brunson regaining possession for New York. Brunson was quickly fouled, and made one of the two free throws for a 105-104 lead.

In the game's final seconds, Wembanyama missed a go-ahead jumper, handing the Knicks a 2-0 lead in the series. Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Monday, June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.





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