2026 National Peanut Festival Opens Nov 6 With New Sky Ride And Corey Kent Concert In Dothan

Discover the 2026 National Peanut Festival details in Dothan, Alabama, featuring the new Sky Ride, performances by Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hubbard, and full event logistics.

The 82nd National Peanut Festival officially launches this Friday, November 6, at the Dothan Fairgrounds, promising a massive lineup of entertainment, food, and new attractions for visitors across the region. This year marks the debut of the Sky Ride, a new aerial system that offers guests a unique panoramic view of the entire festival complex. The installation operates on a schedule that includes specific headliner performances and extended hours, ensuring ample time for families and music fans to explore the grounds.

Corey Kent, the multi-platinum artist who first gained national recognition as a contestant on The Voice in 2016, will kick off the major concert series on Sunday, November 8. He follows a carefully scheduled lineup that includes Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hubbard, establishing the festival as a premier destination for country music enthusiasts. These three major acts form the core of the entertainment at the All In Amphitheater, drawing crowds from across Alabama and neighboring states.

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Lauren Alaina, the 2011 American Idol runner-up and 2022 Grand Ole Opry member, takes the stage on Tuesday, November 10, to perform her chart-topping hits. She is followed by Tyler Hubbard, the former Florida Georgia Line lead singer turned successful solo artist, who headlines on Thursday, November 12. Ticket pricing for these individual concerts varies, with separate fair admission required for general entry to the amphitheater.

The new Sky Ride represents a significant addition to the Fairgrounds, operated by Reithoffer Shows and engineered by a specialist with extensive experience in northeastern United States ski lift systems. The lift features 73 cars and provides both one-way and round-trip travel options during official festival hours. Visitors can enjoy the Midway and various grounds from an aerial vantage point, paying $6 for a one-way trip or $9 for a round trip. This installation mirrors other aerial attractions owned by Reithoffer Shows, such as the system at the Georgia National Fair in Perry, Georgia.

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Beyond the music and aerial rides, the festival offers extensive educational and family-oriented exhibits that highlight local agricultural roots. Cowtown USA provides hands-on demonstrations of traditional farm life, including cow and goat milking, working oxen displays, and frontier tanning processes. Science enthusiasts can explore the Mars Encounter Experience, guided by Destiny the Mars rover, to learn about Martian resource mining and habitat construction.

Nature lovers and children can visit the Grizzly Experience for close-up views of Alaskan grizzly bears and conservation education, or step back in time with the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure featuring life-size puppets and special effects. These immersive exhibits ensure continuous engagement for families throughout the day, complementing the continuous entertainment provided by the Food Court Stage acts like the Darrell Qualls Band and Big and Loud.

Admission to the National Peanut Festival is set at $11 for individuals aged 6 and up, while children 5 and under receive free entry. Rides require separate armbands, which cost $30 for general days and $40 for specific high-demand days, and must be purchased on-site if not acquired during presale periods. All ticket sales are final, with no refunds or exchanges permitted for festival admission or specific events.

Access to the All In Amphitheater and BankPlus Arena for events like the Demolition Derby requires both a concert ticket and general festival admission. Will call tickets can only be picked up by the original purchaser presenting a valid photo ID and the credit card used for the transaction, or an email confirmation number. This strict policy ensures smooth entry and prevents unauthorized resale of passes at the gate.

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Important operational details include specific closing times to manage crowd flow and safety. Gates typically close at 9 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, unless otherwise noted. Armband sales end at 9 p.m. each night, and no parking is permitted after 9:30 p.m. to ensure vehicles are cleared from the premises efficiently.

The festival schedule features special themes and discounted rates for specific days, such as Veterans Day and First Responders Day. Pre-registered groups for Special Citizens Day receive early access to the Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., accompanied by a performance from Dennis Lee. These community-focused events highlight the festival's deep connection to the local Dothan economy and its agricultural heritage.

Visitors are encouraged to tag WTVY News4 on social media with the hashtag #Nuts4News4 to share their experiences. The festival continues to evolve as a definitive cultural highlight for the region, blending culinary delights, live music, and innovative attractions. The comprehensive blend of traditional rural charm and modern entertainment ensures a memorable experience for all attendees.