The Doll Foundation hosts its 2026 Model of the Year Awards in Houston on November 20, 2026, featuring Christian Siriano designs to support seniors and caregivers.

On November 20, 2026, the 2026 Model of the Year Awards took center stage in Houston, Texas, blending high fashion with a profound mission to support elderly populations and their dedicated caregivers. Founder Qiana Joi James hosted the event at The Doll Foundation, an organization established in honor of her late grandmother, affectionately known as "Mama Doll." The evening served as a vital fundraiser for programs providing education, resources, and essential support to seniors while offering respite opportunities for family caregivers.

Foundation History and Mission

The Doll Foundation operates with a clear objective to aid seniors and the individuals who provide them with care. Qiana Joi James established the non-profit after losing her grandmother, creating a space where the community could gather to address the specific needs of the aging population. The foundation recognizes that those who give so much of themselves deserve care too, which is why it includes a respite program designed to give family caregivers a much-needed chance to rest.

Also read Dolphins 2026 Midseason Awards: From Ollie to Chop to Uche

Celebrity Designers and Runway Highlights

The fashion showcase featured designs by acclaimed designer Christian Siriano, whose creations hit the runway after eight honorees were recognized throughout the evening. Among those honored was Model of a Lifetime award recipient Jane B. Wagner, whose legacy was celebrated alongside other distinguished guests. The event drew a notable crowd, including industry figures like Claire Sulmers and Sasha Libby, who were photographed on stage during various segments of the show.

Stakeholders and Community Presence

Key attendees included Rochelle Deiso, Claire Sulmers, and Sasha Libby, who shared the stage with guests such as Gianni Avalos, Jacqueline Kinloch, and Lukkaew Srasrisuwan. Vanessa Agudelo also joined Claire Sulmers and Sasha Libby for the proceedings. The presence of these influential figures helped amplify the foundation's message, while personal interactions between Claire Sulmers and members of The Doll Foundation highlighted the human impact of the organization's work.

Advertisement

Impact on Seniors and Caregivers

Proceeds from the 2026 Model of the Year Awards directly support The Doll Foundation's programs, which provide education and resources to seniors. The event underscores the importance of recognizing the labor of family caregivers, who often lack adequate rest and support. By partnering with the fashion industry, the foundation creates a platform to raise awareness and funds for these often-overlooked groups, ensuring that their contributions are valued and supported by the broader community.

Future Initiatives and Recognition

The Doll Foundation continues to expand its reach through events like the 2026 awards, which bring together celebrities, designers, and community leaders. With the support of donors and attendees like Harriet Gertner and Monica, the organization aims to sustain its respite and educational programs. The success of this Houston event sets a precedent for future initiatives, demonstrating how fashion can be leveraged for social good and community support.