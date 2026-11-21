Lionel Messi may have come up short in winning his second World Cup title of his career, but he can still finish the year with some silverware.

Lionel Messi may have come up short in winning his second World Cup title of his career, but he can still finish the year with some silverware.

The MLS Cup playoffs begin in earnest on Saturday, with the domestic league’s 31st championship match slated for Friday, December 18. Will we see Messi and Inter Miami back in the final after winning it all in 2025? We already had two win-or-go-home wild card matches to fill out the bracket. FC Cincinnati went on the road and upset Orlando City in Thursday’s opener.

Also read MLS Top Earners 2026: Messi and Lewandowski Lead Surge in League Wages

FCC’s reward? Top-seeded, record-shattering Supporters Shield winners Nashville SC in Round 1. In Seattle, Real Salt Lake came back to shock the Sounders in a penalty shootout in the nightcap; RSL will now meet the Vancouver Whitecaps, last year’s Cup runners-up, in their own best-of-three series.

"Smashville" may be the nickname of the NHL’s Predators, but in 2026 it probably better describes MLS’s top team. A year after hoisting the U.S. Open Cup in his first full season as coach, B.J. Callaghan’s side shattered the regular season points record set by Lionel Messi’s Miami two years ago. They have no real weaknesses and are exceptionally stingy defensively, having conceded just 25 goals against in 34 games.

So while only nine Supporters Shield winners have ever gone on to win the MLS Cup , Nashville seems destined to celebrate the double next month — if they get by Cincinnati. Though Nashville is the bookies' favorite, only a fool bets against Lionel Messi.

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The GOAT led the Herons to its first MLS Cup triumph last December, and Messi — who had eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, second only to Golden Boot recipient Kylian Mbappé — was the best player in the league by a mile this year. The Argentine legend scored 26 times and, at 39, will win his third consecutive MVP award next month.

Add in a supporting cast that includes another World Cup final starter for the Albiceleste in Rodrigo De Paul, and it’s probably too high a hill for the Crew to scale despite the Herons' porous backline. The Revs are the higher seed, but Philadelphia is the side with the momentum following a furious climb up the East standings coming out of the nearly two-month World Cup break.

Under interim coach Ryan Richter, the Union have posted a record of 13 wins with two losses and four draws since July, easily the best record in MLS in the season’s second half. Led by 17-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan and 6-foot-7 center back and fellow teenager Neil Pierre, it’s hard not to pick Philly despite the Revs having a former MVP in midfield Carles Gil.

Former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter has the Fire back in the playoffs for the second straight season following an eight-year drought. Having added Polish striker and former Barcelona and Bayern Munich goal-machine Robert Lewandowski mid-season, they should be able to stick around longer than the first round this time.

This is a Charlotte squad that has given up 11 goals in its last four away games, but the Queen City side also has capable players of their own. Spanish midfielder Pep Biel serves as the primary playmaker for this side. The ‘Caps made it all the way to the final in 2025 before Messi ended the Canadians’ title dreams.

Vancouver remained the class of the West this year despite losing USA World Cup midfielder Sebastian Berhalter to second-tier English club Middlesbrough in the summer. They still have Germany great Thomas Müller and forward Brian White had a solid 20-goal campaign. Still, this series seems primed for an upset.

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Real Salt Lake finished 18th overall but has won five of its last six and already knocked off one Cascadia giant in the form of Seattle in the wild card play-in. There’s always a Round 1 stunner. And in the playoffs, it’s all about getting hot at the right time. FD Dallas had a quietly excellent regular season.

In Croatian World Cup striker Petar Musa , they have the best forward in MLS not named Messi. Musa finished second in the MLS goalscorers leaderboard with 22 goals and has put Dallas in prime position to win its first ever MLS Cup. The Timbers can also score goals with Kristoffer Velde the focal point, but their leaky back line simply won’t be able to contain Musa.

Only three teams in the West were worse defensively than Portland in 2026. Back in the postseason for the first time since their inaugural campaign in 2023, St. Louis is the slight favorite ahead of Monday’s Game 1. This season can already be marked as a success, with the Missouri side winning the U.S. Open Cup in the summer for its first silverware in franchise history. Not to mention a league-record 21-game unbeaten streak.

But LAFC has far more big-match pedigree as a perennial MLS Cup contender . South Korea star midfielder Son Heung-min and his partnership with forward Denis Bouanga have propelled LAFC all season. That experience could be the difference, though the Black & Gold would have to win a road game. They’ve lost more than twice as many away as they’ve won this year.

In Bruce Arena’s second season in charge, the Earthquakes will host a home playoff game for the first time since their stadium, PayPal Park, opened more than a decade ago. German striker Timo Werner's surprising arrival to the Bay at the beginning of the season was a splash. I think San Jose advances, even if they finished the season on a slide with just one win in six matches.

The Dynamo were even worse, with just one win in their final 10 contests. But they have a legitimate MVP candidate in Guilherme, who had 26 goal contributions this season. No Grudges, Just Gratitude. USA's Stars Happy For Pochettino's Next Challenge.

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