2026 MLB All-Star Game Hats Fully Explained

After weeks of rumors, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game hat collection is officially here.

The anticipation in Major League Baseball for its 4th of July uniforms and All-Star Weekend festivities has been palpable. Of course, fans always get animated about the new hats and uniforms each summer.

But America's Semiquincentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 14. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the 96th Midsummer Classic at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is no surprise that the hats lean heavily into a patriotic theme, given the location and timing.officially went live at select retailers. Now, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game hats are available online.

After weeks of rumors, we know the hats fall into three categories. Below is a detailed look at each hat and how to buy it. The Official On-Field hat features an embroidered team logo above a monochromatic team wordmark on the front panels.

Meanwhile, a matching MLB Batterman logo appears on the back. Star details adorn the crown. Additional details include a 2026 All-Star Game Philadelphia patch on the right-wear side with a team logo stamp and script on the interior canvas lining, a United We Stand wordmark on the sweatband, and a gray undervisor.

Fans can choose from Fitted , M-Crown Snapback , and Classic Adjustable atThe Official Workout hat will be worn on workout day and during the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 13. It features an embroidered chenille team logo patch on the front panels, with a matching MLB Batterman logo on the rear diamond-mesh panels.

Additionally, a 2026 All-Star Game Philadelphia patch at the right-wear side with a Ring the Bell, All-Star Weekend wordmark at the interior taping, and a gray undervisor. Fans can choose from Fitted and Snapback atOur favorite part of the collection is the Online Exclusive hat. It features an embroidered patriotic team logo on the front panels with a 2026 MLB All-Star Game logo on the right-wear side.

Additional details include a matching MLB Batterman logo at the rear and a gray undervisor. This cap comes with a pre-curved visor. Fans can buy the Fitted hat for $52.99 atPat Benson covers team uniforms and player apparel for Jerseys On Sports Illustrated. Pat is a trusted voice for fans, regularly breaking news, spotlighting important stories, and interviewing the biggest names in sports.

Pat also covers the footwear industry and has authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020. " You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.





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