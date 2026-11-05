2026 Midterms Deliver Historic Wins Including First Black and Latina Governors

The 2026 midterm elections produced historic firsts including the first Black, Native American, and Latina governors. Xavier Becerra and Deb Haaland lead major breakthroughs in California and New Mexico.

The 2026 midterm elections have fundamentally transformed the American political landscape by delivering a series of historic firsts in gubernatorial and senatorial races across multiple states. Voters projected to have elected the country's first Black, Native American, and Latina female governors, marking a definitive shift in demographic representation at the state executive level. These victories, confirmed on Tuesday night, extend beyond individual elections to redefine the balance of power in the US Congress and state capitols.

Democratic Xavier Becerra has officially won the governorship of California, becoming the first Latino elected by voters to lead the state. He defeated Republican Steve Hilton in a contest that ended a long drought of Latino leadership in Sacramento. Becerra was the first Latino governor of California since 1875, a period spanning over 150 years without a Latinx executive in the office. He will succeed Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat barred from seeking re-election due to term limits.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

Becerra brings extensive federal and state experience to the role, having previously served as the Secretary of Health under President Joe Biden, as California Attorney General, and as a member of the US Congress. This victory places California under firm Democratic control with a leader deeply embedded in national health policy. The transition marks a significant chapter in California politics, which had seen no Latino governor for more than a century and a half.

Deb Haaland, the former US Secretary of the Interior, has secured a projected victory in the New Mexico governor race. This win makes her the first Native American governor in United States history, shattering a barrier that had remained unbroken for centuries. Haaland defeated the former mayor of Rio Rancho, Gregg Hull, in a contest that drew significant national attention to Indigenous representation. She is a member of the Laguna Pueblo, a federally recognized tribe in the state.

In her victory statement on social media platform X, Haaland thanked New Mexico voters for making history. She described her election as a life honor and emphasized a future where working families have opportunities and every resident has a voice. This election follows her historic run for the US Senate in 2016, where she noted that for 230 years there had never been a Native American woman in the Congress. She previously served in the US House of Representatives.

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Republican Byron Donalds is projected to win the Florida governorship, becoming the first Black governor in the state's history. Donalds expressed deep gratitude and commitment to affordability and public safety in his victory announcement. He defeated a Democratic field in a race that highlighted shifting demographics in the Sun Belt state. His campaign had previously garnered headlines in September when his website was updated to remove several references to President Donald Trump.

Donalds later highlighted his endorsement from the president while focusing on policy proposals to make life more affordable for Floridians. His victory marks a notable shift in the state's political trajectory, driven by promises to invest in youth and maintain secure streets. The win solidifies Republican control in Florida while achieving a demographic milestone for the state.

Simultaneously, Democrat Gina Hinojosa is projected to become the first Latina governor of Texas. A former state representative, Hinojosa campaigned heavily on educational reform and criticized incumbent Governor Greg Abbott regarding artificial intelligence data centers. Her victory marks a dramatic turnaround for Texas politics, which has long been a Republican stronghold at the executive level. She defeated Abbott, who had sought a fourth term.

Hinojosa described her campaign as the last great opportunity to return Texas to the people. Her win represents a significant challenge to the traditional power structures in the Lone Star State. The victory is particularly notable given the state's recent history and the strong performance of Republican candidates in previous cycles.

In Georgia, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to defeat billionaire Rick Jackson, returning the governorship to the Democratic Party. Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, overcame Jackson's spending of more than $200 million of his personal fortune. This victory ends a period of Republican control held by Governor Brian Kemp, who was term-limited in 2026. Georgia has not elected a Democratic governor since 1998.

Bottoms defeated Jackson by emphasizing popular power over wealth, a strategy that resonated after years of narrow losses for Democrats in the state. The last Democratic governor of Georgia was elected in 1998. This win also avenges the close 2018 loss by Stacey Abrams to Kemp, which was decided by a margin of just 1.4 percentage points. Jackson had spent heavily but failed to overcome the political momentum behind Bottoms.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is projected to win the Michigan Senate race, becoming the first Muslim US Senator in American history. He defeated Republican former Representative Mike Rogers in a contest marked by intense religious rhetoric. El-Sayed faced consistent Islamophobic attacks from prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump, during the campaign. Despite a last-minute challenge when Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Rogers, El-Sayed unified his party and maintained his lead in polls.

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El-Sayed's campaign focused on universal Medicare and campaign finance reform. His victory alters the ideological composition of the next Congress. The win comes after a contentious race where he consistently led in polling despite significant opposition advertising. His success highlights the impact of healthcare policy in midwestern elections.

In a surprising development in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton is projected to defeat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, will become the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Jewish governor in the state's history. Her campaign gained significant traction after a controversial ad by the Ramaswamy campaign attempted to use her estranged mother to discredit her.

The ad provoked a strong backlash and generated a wave of support for Acton. She capitalized on this momentum to defeat Ramaswamy in a race that drew national attention. Her victory introduces a new demographic first for the state of Ohio.

In Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley is projected to win the governorship, becoming the first Black governor in the state's history. Crowley defeated Republican Tom Tiffany, a Trump ally, for the vacant seat left by term-limited Governor Tony Evers. As a former state legislator and Milwaukee County executive, Crowley campaigned on reducing the cost of life and rejecting MAGA extremism.

Crowley thanked Wisconsin voters for believing in him, calling the win the honor of his life. Democrats had hoped for control of the state government for the first time in over a decade. His victory marks a significant shift in the key swing state.

In New Hampshire, Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is projected to win the Senate race, becoming the first openly gay US Senator. He is expected to defeat Republican John Sununu, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Pappas campaigned alongside high-profile Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. His victory will reshape the demographic profile of the US Senate.

These historic wins collectively alter the demographic and ideological composition of the next Congress and state legislatures. The election results reflect a changing American electorate demanding greater representation. The new leaders face the task of governing diverse states with distinct political histories. Their victories set the stage for policy debates in the coming years.