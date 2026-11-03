2026 Midterms: Record $11.9 Billion Billionaire Spending Shapes US Elections

US voters head to the polls in the 2026 midterms, witnessing the most expensive congressional election history with $11.9 billion spent, largely by undisclosed billionaire donors.

United States voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterms, an electoral contest projected to become the most expensive congressional election in American history. The sheer volume of financial activity surrounding this cycle has drawn intense scrutiny from lawmakers and watchdog groups who highlight the disproportionate influence of ultra-wealthy donors on the democratic process.

Record Spending Drives Election Costs

According to data compiled by OpenSecrets, the total spending on the 2026 midterms is expected to reach $11.9 billion. This figure surpasses the expenditure levels of the 2024 elections, cementing the current cycle as the most costly in US history. The surge in costs is primarily driven by massive outlays from a small group of billionaires aiming to secure political outcomes that align with their financial interests rather than the needs of working families.

Also read How secure are the 2026 midterms? Election safeguards explained

Federal filings indicate that a significant portion of this expenditure originates from non-profit organizations that are not required to disclose their donors. Specifically, $1.4 billion in midterm spending has come from these non-disclosing entities. This includes both direct donations made by these non-profits to super PACs and funds spent directly by the organizations on electioneering activities.

The scale of secret donor spending in 2026 dwarfs previous election cycles by a wide margin. Spending from organizations with anonymous donors is more than six times higher in this cycle compared to the 2018 midterms. This dramatic increase raises concerns about transparency and the ability of the electorate to understand who is funding political messages and candidate advertisements.

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Bernie Sanders Criticizes Billionaire Influence

Sen. Bernie Sanders has emerged as a vocal critic of the financial dynamics shaping the 2026 midterms. He stated that billionaires like Elon Musk and others want to ensure that Donald Trump and the Republican Congress work for their own benefit rather than for working families. Sanders argued that this concentration of wealth allows the ultra-wealthy to rig the economy, media systems, and democracy, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to succeed.

Sanders emphasized that the current political climate did not emerge in isolation. He attributed the conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism to decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. According to Sanders, these elites slashed taxes on the super-rich under the false promise that benefits would trickle down to the rest of the population.

The senator noted that when a bitter and betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues easily find scapegoats. He criticized the corporate media for ignoring these systemic lies and called for a bolder set of solutions than what either major political party has offered. Sanders urged the creation of a working-class movement ready to fight against the forces of fascism and billionaire control.

Super PACs and Donor Transparency Issues

While super PACs are required by federal law to disclose their donors, the money they receive often originates from organizations that do not face the same disclosure mandates. This structural loophole allows a significant flow of anonymous funds into the electoral process. Nearly half of Elon Musk's election spending has flowed toward entities that can spend without limit to support or attack candidates, provided they do not coordinate directly with campaign committees.

Legum, a reporter covering the financial aspects of the election, highlighted that the vast majority of the $11.9 billion total is tied to these complex financial structures. The involvement of billionaires in keeping their narrow majorities in the House and Senate for Donald Trump and the Republican Congress has intensified the focus on how money influences political outcomes.

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The disparity in spending power between billionaire-backed groups and ordinary voters has become a central theme of the 2026 midterms. The ability of super PACs to spend unlimited amounts on electioneering creates an uneven playing field that critics argue undermines democratic equality. The lack of transparency regarding the sources of this funding further complicates the ability of voters to make informed decisions about who is supporting their representatives.

Future Implications for US Democracy

The 2026 midterms serve as a critical test for the resilience of American democratic institutions against the backdrop of unprecedented financial influence. The record-breaking $11.9 billion expenditure highlights the urgent need for campaign finance reform to address the dominance of billionaire donors. Without significant changes, the trend of increasing secret money in elections is likely to continue, further distancing political representation from the interests of the general public.

As the election proceeds, the focus will remain on how these financial dynamics shape the composition of Congress and the policies that follow. The actions of entities like Elon Musk and the spending patterns of super PACs will define the political landscape for years to come. The debate over whether these forces are rigging the system or simply participating in the political process remains a contentious issue among voters and policymakers alike.

The outcome of the 2026 midterms will determine not only the balance of power in Washington but also the future trajectory of campaign finance laws. If the current trends persist, the influence of wealthy donors could become even more entrenched in the American political system. Voters face a choice between maintaining the status quo dominated by corporate interests or supporting movements that advocate for greater transparency and economic equality in the democratic process.