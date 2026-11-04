2026 Midterms: Democratic Candidates Reclaim Key Demographics

The AP Voter Poll reveals significant shifts in the 2026 midterms as young, Hispanic, and Black voters return to the Democratic coalition.

Democratic candidates made significant gains among crucial demographic groups during the 2026 midterm elections, according to The AP Voter Poll. This survey of more than 100,000 voters across all 50 states indicates a reversal of many electoral trends established during the 2024 presidential election. President Donald Trump had previously secured notable support from traditional Democratic constituencies two years prior.

Young Voters Swing Left in Midterms

Voters under the age of 30 demonstrated a sharp political realignment toward the Democratic Party in the 2026 cycle. Approximately seven out of ten young voters nationally supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. Conversely, only about three in ten young voters cast their ballots for Republican candidates in these same contests.

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This outcome represents a dramatic departure from the 2024 election results recorded by the AP VoteCast survey. During that presidential cycle, the youngest voter cohort was roughly evenly split between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. First-time midterm voters, who tend to skew younger, also predominantly backed Democratic House candidates in 2026.

Despite this strong preference, the overall electoral impact was moderated by low turnout rates among this age group. Only about one in ten voters in the national electorate for the 2026 midterms were under the age of 30. Nevertheless, dissatisfaction with national leadership was evident among this demographic.

About half of voters under 30 reported feeling angry about the current direction of the country. In contrast, only about one-third of voters aged 65 and older expressed similar levels of anger. Additionally, six in ten voters under 30 cited opposition to Donald Trump as a primary reason for their House vote.

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Hispanic Voters Return to Democratic Coalition

Republican candidates lost substantial ground with Hispanic voters in the 2026 midterms, effectively erasing most of the gains achieved by Donald Trump in 2024. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters supported the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race this year. This marks a decline from the roughly four in ten Hispanic voters who backed Trump two years earlier.

Nationally, approximately six in ten Hispanic voters chose the Democratic candidate for the House. This shift was particularly visible in the Texas Senate race, where Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton. The AP Voter Poll data showed that roughly six in ten Hispanic voters in Texas supported Talarico.

Only about three in ten Hispanic voters in Texas voted for Paxton. This result contrasts with the 2024 presidential election, where the Hispanic vote was more closely divided between Trump and Harris. The trend held even in Florida, where Republican Senator Ashley Moody narrowly won reelection against significant headwinds.

In the Florida Senate contest, less than half of Hispanic voters supported Moody. This performance was significantly weaker than Trump's decisive victory with this demographic group in 2024. The data suggests that economic pressures and policy disagreements may be driving Hispanic voters back to the Democratic column.

Black Voters Reject Republican Gains

Black voters, especially Black men, largely rejected Republican advances made during the previous presidential cycle. Only about one in ten Black men voted for the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race in 2026. This is a significant drop from the roughly one-quarter of Black men who supported Trump in the 2024 election.

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Overall, nine in ten Black voters supported the Democratic House candidate in the 2026 midterms. This figure is up from the roughly eight in ten Black voters who supported Kamala Harris in 2024. These shifts played a critical role in several high-profile statewide races across the country.

In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor after securing overwhelming support from Black voters. About nine in ten Black men voted for Bottoms, compared to only three-quarters who supported Harris in 2024. Similarly, nine in ten Black women voted for Bottoms, matching her support level from the previous election.

The pattern differed in Florida, where Republican Byron Donalds became the state's first Black governor. Donalds did not replicate Trump's success with Black voters in 2024. About one-quarter of Black men in Florida voted for Donalds over Democrat David Jolly, while only one in ten Black women supported him.

Economic Hardship Drives Moderate Shift

Moderate voters also contributed to Democratic victories in several key Senate races during the 2026 midterms. A majority of Moderates stated that Congress was not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency. This sentiment translated into national support for Democratic candidates.

Economic conditions further influenced voter behavior across various income brackets. Most voters reported that inflation had caused at least moderate hardship for themselves and their families over the past year. This economic strain appears to have altered voting patterns among lower-income households.

Voters with a household income of less than $50,000 in 2025 shifted away from Republicans compared to their behavior in 2024. This economic discontent likely reinforced the demographic trends observed among young, Hispanic, and Black voters. The combined effect of these groups helped secure Democratic successes in competitive races.