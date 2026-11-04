2026 Midterms: Democratic Candidates Reclaim Key Demographics

The AP Voter Poll reveals that Democrats reversed Trump's 2024 gains among young, Hispanic, and Black voters in the 2026 midterms. Young voters under 30 swung sharply left.

Democratic candidates made significant ground among key demographic groups in the 2026 midterms, according to The AP Voter Poll. This survey of more than 100,000 voters in all 50 states shows a reversal of many gains President Donald Trump made with the traditional Democratic coalition in the 2024 presidential election.

Youth and First-Time Voters Swing Left

Voters under 30 swung sharply toward the Democratic Party in this year's midterms. About 7 in 10 voters under 30 nationally said they supported the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race. Only about 3 in 10 said they voted for the Republican candidate.

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This result marks a dramatic shift from 2024, when the youngest voters were roughly split between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Most first-time midterm voters, who skew younger, also mostly supported the Democratic candidate. Both young voters and first-time voters made up a fairly small share of voters.

Only about 1 in 10 voters in the 2026 national electorate are under 30, which limited the impact of the shift. But young voters' displeasure with the country and its leadership was clear. About half of young voters said they were angry about the way things were going in the country today.

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Only about one-third of voters ages 65 and older expressed similar anger. About 6 in 10 voters under 30 said one reason for their vote for the U.S. House was to express opposition to Trump. About half of voters ages 30-44 and about 4 in 10 voters ages 45 and older cited the same reason.

Hispanic Voters Return to Democratic Coalition

Republicans appeared to lose most, if not all, of Trump's gains with Hispanic voters in 2024. Only about one-third of Hispanic voters said they backed the Republican in their local U.S. House race. Roughly 4 in 10 had voted for Trump two years ago.

About 6 in 10 Hispanic voters nationally said they voted for the Democratic candidate in their local House race. This shift was evident in the Texas Senate race that Democrat James Talarico won over Republican Ken Paxton. The AP Voter Poll showed roughly 6 in 10 Hispanic voters in the Texas Senate race supported Talarico.

Only about 3 in 10 voted for Paxton. The group was more closely split between Trump and Harris in the 2024 presidential election, according to AP VoteCast. Even in the Florida Senate race, where Republican Sen. Ashley Moody managed to narrowly win reelection, less than half of Hispanic voters supported Moody.

Trump definitively won this group two years earlier. The movement of Hispanic voters toward Democrats mirrors broader trends seen among other minority groups who had briefly shifted right during the previous presidential cycle.

Black Voters Reject Republican Inroads

Black voters, particularly Black men, were another group where Trump's 2024 gains did not stick. Only about 1 in 10 Black men voters nationally backed the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race. This is down from the roughly one-quarter who supported Trump in the last presidential election.

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About 9 in 10 Black voters supported the Democratic House candidate, up from the roughly 8 in 10 who cast their ballot for Harris. These shifts were particularly important in some major races. Black men shifted significantly in the Georgia race for governor. Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected as a governor.

About 9 in 10 Black men voted for Bottoms, according to The AP Voter Poll. Only about three-quarters supported Harris in 2024. About 9 in 10 Black women supported Bottoms, roughly the same share that supported Harris. The data indicates a solidification of the traditional Democratic base among Black voters.

Economic Hardship and Moderate Backing

Many Moderates overwhelmingly said Congress was not doing enough to put checks and balances on the presidency. They backed Democratic candidates nationally and were important for Democratic victories in several key Senate races. Young voters shifted toward the Democrats in each of the Senate races where the Democratic Party picked up a seat.

These wins included races in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and North Carolina. As most voters said inflation had caused them and their family at least moderate hardship over the past year, economic factors played a role. Voters with a 2025 household income of less than $50,000 also shifted away from Republicans compared to 2024.

The combination of economic pressure and political dissatisfaction drove these demographic shifts. The AP Voter Poll provides a comprehensive view of how these groups realigned themselves in the current political landscape. The results suggest that the coalition built by the Democratic Party has been reinforced rather than fractured.