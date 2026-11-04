2026 Midterm Results Show Democratic Gains on Voter Backlash

Exit polls reveal Democrats flipped key seats in 2026 as voters rejected Trump-era policies. Latino, Black,and Arab American communities shifted suPport back to the party.

Democratic candidates secured significant victories in the 2026 midterm elections, driven largely by widespread voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's administration. Exit poll data indicates that public frustration over the handling of the Iran conflict, aggressive tariff implementations, and persistent corruption allegations in Washington fueled a decisive shift away from the Republican Party.

This electoral realignment erased many of the gains Trump made with minority demographics during the 2024 presidential race. As economic pressures mounted and the cost of living surged, diverse voting blocs returned to their historical alignment with the Democratic Party, overturning previous trends that had favored Republicans in recent cycles.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

Latino Male Voters Return to Democrats

Latino men nationwide favored Democrats by 56% to 41% for Republicans in the 2026 cycle, marking a sharp reversal from the 2024 election when NBC exit polls showed Latino men favoring Republicans 54% to Democrats 44%. This demographic had initially supported Trump due to dissatisfaction with former President Joe Biden's economic record, but their priorities shifted significantly within two years.

In Texas, this trend was evident in both Senate and gubernatorial races. Latino men voted for Texas Senate-elect James Talarico (D) at 61%, compared to 39% for state Attorney General Ken Paxton. They also favored Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa (D) at 57% over Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who captured only 42% of their support.

Advertisement

The shift was even more pronounced in Georgia, where 66% of Latino men backed Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) in his successful bid against Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA). Collins pulled in just 34% support from this group, highlighting the erosion of Republican appeal among Latino males in key battleground states.

Black Men and Arab Americans Shift Support

Similar patterns emerged among Black men, who have historically leaned Democratic but saw some GOP inroads in 2024. According to NBC's exit polls, 85% of Black men favored Democrats nationally in 2026, while only 13% backed Republicans. In Texas, 88% of Black men supported Talarico over Paxton's 10%, while 87% supported Hinojosa compared to the 11% that favored Abbott.

Arab American voters also demonstrated a strong return to the Democratic column. In Michigan, Senate-elect Abdul el Sayed prevailed despite GOP attacks regarding his family's alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. El Sayed secured 73% of the Arab American vote, while former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers won just 27%.

Arab Americans similarly backed Democratic Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson at 71%, whereas Rep. John James (R-MI) drew only 28% according to CNN exit polls. These results contrast sharply with the 2024 race, where Trump had attempted to court Arab Americans in Michigan by leveraging anger over Biden and Kamala Harris's support for Israel against Hamas.

Jewish and White Demographic Breakdowns

Jewish voters continued to support Democrats nationally, with NBC exit polls showing 67% backing Democrats and 32% supporting Republicans. However, internal dynamics within this community revealed complexity. A poll by the Jewish Majority advocacy group in Michigan showed 57% of Jewish early voters cast a ballot for el Sayed, while 78% supported Benson.

Advertisement

Rogers received 36% of the Jewish early vote in Michigan, creating a 21-percentage-point gap between the top Democratic candidate and the Republican challenger. The poll also indicated that one-third of voters who supported Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in 2024 did not support el Sayed, suggesting fragmentation among progressive-leaning Jewish voters concerned about U.S. financial backing of Israel.

White Voters and Educational Divides

On a national level, the GOP won 55% of the white male vote compared to 43% for Democrats. However, the party lost the white female vote with 47%, while Democrats won 51%. This gender split was replicated in several red-leaning states that helped Democrats flip the Senate. In Ohio, white women backed Acton at 52% while Ramaswamy won 45%.

In Kansas, Democratic Senate-elect Adam Hamilton won the white women vote at 53%, while Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) won the white male vote at 50%. In Iowa, Democratic Senate-elect Josh Turek won white women at 55%, while Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) won white male voters at 53%.

Educational attainment remained a critical divider. Non-college-educated white voters supported the GOP by 69%, while college-educated white voters backed Democrats at 58%. NBC's exit poll showed non-college-educated white voters backing the GOP at 61% and college-educated voters backing Democrats at 59%, indicating a slight increase in GOP strength among white voters without degrees since 2024.