2026 Midterm Polling Underestimates Democratic Wins in Key Races

Final polls for the 2026 midterms significantly underestimated Democratic victories in Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia, creating major polling errors in Senate and Governor races.

Final polling averages for the 2026 midterm elections systematically underestimated Democratic support in several high-stakes contests, fundamentally altering the pre-election narrative. Newsweek analyzed discrepancies between RealClearPolling's final head-to-head averages and results certified by the Associated Press as of 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The analysis reveals that major polling aggregates missed the mark in critical Senate and governorships across Texas, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Major Polling Errors in Texas and South Carolina

The most significant wrong-leader errors occurred in the Texas governor's race and the South Carolina Senate election. In Texas, RealClearPolling's final average favored Republican Greg Abbott over Democrat Gina Hinojosa by 2.3 points, with Abbott at 49.7 percent to Hinojosa's 47.4 percent. However, the Associated Press called the race for Hinojosa, who ultimately won by 7.1 points, securing 52.8 percent of the vote compared to Abbott's 45.7 percent. This reversal generated a 9.4-point polling error, marking the biggest wrong-leader error of the cycle.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

Similarly, South Carolina saw a dramatic shift in the Senate contest. RealClearPolling's data placed Republican Darline Graham Nordone ahead of Democrat Annie Andrews by 2.6 points, with Nordone at 48 percent and Andrews at 45.4 percent. The Associated Press later confirmed Andrews as the winner, leading by 4.4 points with 51.1 percent to Nordone's 46.7 percent. The movement from a Republican lead to a Democratic victory resulted in a 7-point polling error, representing the second-biggest wrong-leader miss of the election cycle.

Understated Margins in Senate Contests

While some polls correctly identified the winning candidate, they frequently understated the size of their victory margins. In Texas Senate race, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton by 12.1 points according to AP results, with Talarico at 55.1 percent and Paxton at 43 percent. RealClearPolling had predicted a narrow 2.6-point lead for Talarico, resulting in a 9.5-point error, the largest overall miss identified in the analysis.

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Georgia's Senate race presented a similar scenario where the direction was correct but the magnitude was wrong. RealClearPolling projected Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff leading Republican Mike Collins by 8.6 points, with Ossoff at 51.9 percent and Collins at 43.3 percent. The Associated Press reported a much larger 18-point victory for Ossoff, finishing with 59 percent to Collins's 41 percent. This discrepancy created another 9.4-point error, highlighting that polling accuracy requires assessing margin precision, not just winner prediction.

North Carolina and Georgia Governor Impacts

North Carolina's Senate race also demonstrated a substantial underestimation of Democratic strength. RealClearPolling's final average placed Democrat Roy Cooper ahead of Republican Michael Whatley by 11 points, with Cooper at 52.8 percent and Whatley at 41.8 percent. The Associated Press determined that Cooper's actual lead was 19.6 points, with Cooper winning 58.7 percent to Whatley's 39.1 percent. This gap resulted in an 8.6-point polling error, further complicating pre-election forecasts for the chamber.

In the Georgia governor's race, RealClearPolling's data effectively depicted a tie between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson, with Bottoms holding a mere 0.3-point advantage at 49 percent to 48.7 percent. The Associated Press called the race for Bottoms, who won by a decisive 8.6 points, capturing 54.3 percent of the vote against Jackson's 45.7 percent. The resulting 8.3-point error underscored the difficulty in predicting tight state-level executive contests during the 2026 cycle.

Expert Analysis and Political Consequences

Costas Panagopoulos, a distinguished professor of political science at Northeastern University, noted that discrepancies between polls and outcomes can stem from various sources. He explained to Newsweek that late-breaking developments may account for some differences, but it is also possible that polls missed the mark in fundamental ways. These errors have significant implications, as poll data previously guided party spending, candidate attention, and forecasts for Congress control.

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The Democratic Party ultimately won the Senate, gaining seats in Texas, Kansas, Ohio, South Carolina, Iowa, Maine, and North Carolina. They also retained competitive seats in Michigan and Georgia, securing at least 54 Senate seats while races in Alaska and Mississippi remained unresolved on Wednesday morning. The House of Representatives also changed hands, confirming a national Democratic victory that extended into states where Republicans had held substantial advantages prior to Election Day.