2026 Midterm Election Results: Democrats projected to win over 250 House seats

Democrats are projected to oust at least 30 Republican incumbents as the party surpasses 250 seats in the House of Representatives, part of a historic midterms landslide that also delivered control of the Senate.

Video Ad Feedbackpinning blame on Defense Secretary Pete HegsethMany Republicans are now looking to place blame on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following the party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

, with staff and advisers flooding social media on Thursday with images of Hegseth and the phrase: “Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic. ” Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he has “ Meanwhile, ballots are still being tallied in more than two dozen races, including closely-watched Senate competitions in Alaska and Mississippi.

Also read Democrats Win House and Senate in 2026 Midterms, Vow Oversight of Trump

In both states, Democrats are leading by close margins. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to fill her soon-to-be vacated Senate seat, a source close to her told CNN on Thursday. , a former governor of Maine, will win the race for the state’s 2nd District, flipping the rural seat from blue to red.where Democrat Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

As many as 20,000 ballots, by Republicans’ estimates, remain uncounted. They include some absentee ballots as well as provisional ballots.on Thursday, wiping out roughly $2.5 trillion in market value from the Nasdaq Composite on fears that Democrats’ midterm gains could put the brakes on the AI buildout.

Tennessee Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn will not be choosing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to fill her soon-to-be vacated Senate seat, a source close to her told CNN on Thursday.said she is honored that Angelinos “voted for an immigrant to be their next mayor at this moment in American history. ” “Over the past few years we’ve seen a country that has rejected immigrants, and in so many ways, they’ve been redeemed” by this mayoral race, Raman told reporters Thursday, surrounded by her staff.

The two have spoken and are committed to a smooth transition, she said. Raman said she also spoke with city council members, who all supported Bass in her reelection campaign as ideological issues played out. Every call came with a congratulations and a “shared commitment to working together for the betterment of this city,” she said.

“No matter what happened during the campaign, that is in the past now,” Raman said. She went on to say she is committed to her key priorities, which include homelessness, housing, public safety and economic development. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth leaves after testifying during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on July 21. Public affairs staff and advisers to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth flooded social media on Thursday with images of Hegseth and one phrase, “Stand.

Fight. Defend the Republic. ”. Deputy Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez said in a statement to CNN that chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell “convened the team to map the most aggressive defense of Secretary Hegseth and the President’s agenda ever assembled, paired with planned offensive maneuvers that will define the next phase.

”, as well as accounts of others who have worked or currently work in the Pentagon for Hegseth, including at least one active duty Army lieutenant colonel. The White House social media accountA senior administration official told CNN that “the Pentagon and White House made their positions crystal clear tonight. They are coming out swinging in support of Hegseth and that should tell you everything you need to know.

”on the steps of the Pentagon, criticizing the “sham” effort to impeach him by members of Congress.

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“At the War Department: We Stand. We Fight. We Defend the Republic,” Hegseth said in the post, referencing the Department of Defense’s secondary name. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted a defiant video on social media Thursday amid news that he is facing possible impeachment by Congress, comparing his situation to President Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, the outgoing anti-Trump lawmaker, told CNN he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns — and multiple GOP sources said they expect it to pass.on anticipation that newly elected Democratic officials could stymie an AI investment boom that’s driven global stocks to record highs. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped more than 8% after opening, triggering a halt in trading on the exchange, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell about 6%.

Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex index also declined about 8% in morning trading. However, backlash against the environmental and community impact of new data centers turned AI spending into a key issue in the US midterm elections.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, and flipped several other contested state seats.has spurred concerns that Democratic representatives could now block or slow spending on new AI infrastructure, stalling a key driver of economic growth for both the US and Asia. Democrat Scott Wiener will win the race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in California’s 11th Congressional District, CNN’s Decision Desk projects.

Democrats have won their largest majority in the house in nearly 20 years, and there’s a chance it could expand — 30 races are stilleven if literally none of their voters showed up, a former governor of Maine, will win the race for the state’s 2nd District, flipping the rural seat from blue to red after his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Matt Dunlap, conceded the race today.that Republicans have lost control of Congress, according to two sources familiar with the event. The meeting included discussion of potential executive orders and whether Democrats would be willing to work with the White House.where Democrat Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over GOP Sen.

Cindy Hyde-Smith. As many as 20,000 ballots, by Republicans’ estimates, remain uncounted. They include some absentee ballots as well as provisional ballots.today, wiping out roughly $2.5 trillion in market value from the Nasdaq Composite on fears that Democrats’ midterm gains could put the brakes on the AI buildout.

President Donald TrumpCNN’s Victoria Butenko, Hira Humayun, Tierney Sneed, Aditi Sangal, Kristen Holmes, Taylor Romine, Elisabeth Buchwald, John Towfighi, Matt Egan, Kathryn Squyres, Ethan Cohen, Aaron Blake, Alejandra Jaramillo and Dianne Gallagher contributed reporting. Mississippi Republicans today raised the possibility of taking legal action in the still undecided Senate race where Democrat Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over GOP Sen.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, promising to “fight like hell” to make sure election officials were following the law in the count of outstanding ballots. At a press conference in Jackson, Mississippi, state Republican Party Chair Mike Hurst said the party has deployed more than 50 volunteer attorneys and observers to ballot counting sites across the state, and that many more were ready jump in if necessary.

“Our attorneys and observers, right now, are documenting developments, preserving facts and evidence, and recording every step of what occurred on Election Day, and what has happened since Election Day, so that we will be ready, if necessary, to avail ourselves of every legal option at our disposal if there is evidence that the law has been violated,” Hurst said. Colom’s lead grew to over 1,700 votes over Hyde-Smith on Thursday afternoon, but thousands of ballots – as many as 20,000, by Republicans’ estimates – remain uncounted.

They include some absentee ballots, as well as provisional ballots that were cast because the voter lacked photo ID or was not showing up in their precinct’s poll book Hurst said Republicans were “enthusiastic” about those ballots, expressing confidence that Hyde-Smith would ultimately prevail. But he also nodded vaguely to concerns about whether election officials were following the law and said Republicans would hold them “accountable” if not.

The National Republican Senate Committee sent election officials letters requesting that the provisional ballots be segregated and that other related records be preserved — which Hurst described as a standard legal step.

“Let me be clear, there’s no election denying going on here,” he said. “If the laws are followed and the voters spoke, that is it. ”When Scranton mayor Paige Cognetti takes office for Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district, she says Democrats “have to do a lot of things all at once right off the bat in January. ” She told CNN’s Jake Tapper that healthcare and banning stock trading will be among her primary focuses.

Cognetti unseated Republican incumbent Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. on Tuesday. She said she’ll step down when she takes the oath of office in January, and that an interim mayor will assume the role until voters choose a new mayor in a special election.

In an aerial view, sections of the Stargate Oracle AI data center undergoe construction in Abilene, Texas, on August 26Democrat Gina Hinojosa shared her vision for how Texas will approach data centers after her projected victory in the gubernatorial race, telling CNN she will focus on partnership and community control while emphasizing the state still cares about business. Instead, those communities need to have a seat at the table to decide if and how data centers can be built, she said.wiped out about $2.5 trillion in market value from the Nasdaq Composite after fears that Democratic wins could potentially pause AI growth.

Texas has played a crucial role in accelerating AI advancements, with top tech companies making massive investments in data centers there.

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“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “Such a sad thing to watch! It took so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this. Your 401s have, therefore, dropped,” he added.

“Remember, it wasn’t Republicans, it was Dumocrats. Do not fear, however, we will soon, one way or the other, be BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” Trump wrote. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52% Thursday as investors weigh whether Democrats’ midterm wins could slow the huge data center buildout behind the tech industry’s growth, which has helped drive the broader US economy. The sell-off reached the broader market as well.

The S&P 500 and the Dow also had their worst days since April 2025. Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage greets supporters in Brewer Maine, during a rally with Vice President JD Vance on August 24. Republican Paul LePage, a former governor of Maine, will win the race for the state’s 2nd District, flipping the rural seat from blue to red after his Democratic opponent, state Auditor Matt Dunlap, conceded the race Thursday.

LePage will succeed Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, whose decision to not seek reelection opened up the race for Republicans in a competitive district. That was true in Senate races in Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. And it could also be true of the Arizona governor’s race.

In each one, more voters voted for the Democrat via early voting and absentee and/or mail voting than voted in total for the Republican — including all methods of voting. In each race, the Democrat appears to have won by 10 or more percentage points. Cooper didn’t even need absentee votes to beat Whatley. His early vote total trumped Whatley’s total from early, absentee and Election Day voting.

President Donald Trump came to the state repeatedly to try to help Whatley, and Cooper is currently winning by 20 points. He is the first Democrat North Carolina has elected to the Senate since 2008. The stats reinforce just how crucial the early vote is to Democrats, in particular. Democratic voters remained significantly more likely to vote early than Republicans in these midterms.

A punishing sell-off rippled through Wall Street on Thursday, wiping out roughly $2.5 trillion in market value from the Nasdaq Composite on fears that Democrats’ midterm gains could put the brakes on the AI buildout. The Nasdaq slumped 5.52% and closed in correction, trading down more than 10% from its record high on October 6. The tech-heavy index suffered its worst day since April 2025, when President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs.

Thursday’s sell-off extended to broader indexes, with the S&P 500 and the Dow both posting their worst day since April 2025. , when the Dow soared 1,569 points and the Nasdaq rose 1.44%. By Thursday the Dow closed 1,833 points lower, wiping out all of those gains. While the major indexes rose Wednesday, underneath the surface, shares of semiconductor chipmakers and companies involved in the AI data center buildout were falling.

That selling pressure intensified on Thursday, dragging the indexes down sharply.in the razor-thin Senate race, the state’s Democratic Party executive vice chair Jodi Brown said they have the right to do so. Officials also discussed a scenario in which Democrats immediately launch into expansive investigations, which the White House would meet with a much more aggressive posture, the sources said..

Much of the conversation around divided government before the midterms were based on predictions that, whoever won control of Congress, it would only be by narrow margins. Democrats holding more than 250 seats in the House, as CNN has projected, has changed some of White House officials’ calculus on those preliminary plans. This midterm election, Americans voted out more than 30 incumbent members of Congress from their seats.

Amid a blue wave sweeping the midterms, nearly all the lawmakers losing their seats are Republicans, primarily in swing districts like New York’s 17th District and red-leaning districts like Texas’ 15th District. Among those who lost were Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who chaired the House Republicans’ campaign arm and had been in the House since 2013.

Jimmy Gomez of California’s 34th Congressional District is the only sitting Democratic lawmaker to lose reelection so far – and he lost to a fellow Democrat. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear waves as he takes the stage to campaign for Democratic candidates in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Sunday. , can be an example of the kind of candidate that should run for president in 2028, said Kentucky Gov.

Andy Beshear, who is also the chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Part of the winning strategy should be considering what made Democrats appealing in more red or purple states, he added.who has considered running for president , told Hunt he is still considering the choice and will contemplate it more seriously once things slow down after the midterms. As of late Thursday afternoon, Hochul was leading Blakeman by nearly 20 points with 90% of the estimated vote counted.

Stefanik had announced in December that she was ending her short-lived bid for governor of New York and would not run for another term in Congress.

“I know feelings are raw in the aftermath of Tuesday’s result so I will cut some slack because while I don’t know from experience, as I have never lost any of my seven elections, I know that this is a tough loss in NY and I imagine it takes time to process,” “I voted for Bruce and straight Republican ticket and have worked for decades helping Republicans across the state and country including him,” she continued. “We will need everyone to be a constructive part of the effort to rebuild Republican support as we learn from this historic loss.

”, Stefanik rose to national prominence with her questioning of witnesses during Trump’s first impeachment and became one of his highest-profile supporters on television and on the campaign.