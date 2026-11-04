2026 Midterm Election Results: Democrats Gain Ground in Washington State Courts and King County

Early results from the 2026 Midterm Election show Democratic-backed candidates leading in Washington State Supreme Court races and King County assessor position, marking a significant shift in regional political power.

The early vote count from the 2026 Midterm Election reveals a significant surge in support for Democratic candidates in Washington State judicial and administrative races. Four candidates backed by Democratic-aligned entities are currently leading in the statewide Supreme Court contest, while Republican-backed contenders face tight competition or trailing positions. Simultaneously, Rob Foxcurran holds a commanding lead in the King County assessor race, marking the first new assessor for the county in over ten years. These developments highlight a distinct regional political realignment as voters head to the polls in late 2026.

Governor Bob Ferguson actively campaigned for specific nominees to the Washington State Supreme Court, leveraging his administrative influence to support his chosen candidates. According to KIRO 7 reporting, Governor Ferguson appointed Colleen Melody and Theo Angelis to the judicial bench, signaling strong executive branch endorsement. The Governor also publicly supported Jaime Michelle Hawk, an endorsement that was confirmed by the Washington Courts official records. Additionally, Debra L. Stephens received explicit backing from Governor Ferguson, further consolidating Democratic support for these high-profile judicial positions.

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Supreme Court Candidates Lead Early Count

The race for the Washington State Supreme Court has become a focal point for partisan energy, with Democratic-backed nominees pulling ahead in the initial tally. Colleen Melody, Theo Angelis, Jaime Michelle Hawk, and Debra L. Stephens all maintain leads over their Republican-backed opponents. This outcome suggests that the judiciary has become a primary battleground in the 2026 cycle. The prominence of these endorsements indicates that local political structures are heavily invested in shaping the state's highest court for the upcoming decade.

In King County, the race for the county assessor position has seen Rob Foxcurran establish a wide margin over his opponent, Dominique Scarimbolo. This victory would make Foxcurran the first new assessor in King County in more than a decade, ending a long period of continuity in the office. The lopsided nature of this lead suggests strong voter confidence in the Democratic-aligned candidate. King County, the most populous county in the state, plays a crucial role in setting statewide trends, making this result particularly significant for national political observers.

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Contrasting National and State Political Outcomes

While Democratic candidates secured early leads in Washington State, the broader 2026 Midterm Election landscape presented mixed results across other regions. Dr. Amy Acton secured an upset victory in the race for Ohio governor, overcoming a financial disadvantage against an opponent who spent more than $100 million on her campaign. This victory demonstrates the resilience of Democratic candidates in key swing states despite significant financial opposition. The contrast between the Ohio governor's race and the Washington judicial contests illustrates the fragmented nature of the 2026 electoral map.

Political reactions to these early results have already begun to shape the post-election narrative. Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank used the social media platform X to criticize President Donald Trump one day after the 2026 Midterm Election. Sheriff Swank highlighted the astonishing number of losses that Democrats inflicted on President Trump's political allies. His comments reflect the intense partisan friction that characterized this election cycle. The criticism underscores the growing divide between local law enforcement leadership and federal executive strategies.

Implications for Washington State Governance

The success of Democratic-backed candidates in Washington State judicial races will likely influence the state's legal trajectory for years to come. With four candidates leading in the Supreme Court contest, the balance of the court may shift further left. This shift could impact future rulings on environmental regulations, labor laws, and civil liberties in the state. The involvement of Governor Bob Ferguson in these appointments ensures that the new justices align with his administrative vision. Voters can expect significant policy adjustments in the coming legislative sessions as a result of these judicial victories.

Meanwhile, the election of Rob Foxcurran as the new King County assessor will bring fresh leadership to a critical administrative role. The assessor's office manages property valuations, which directly impact local tax revenues and housing policy. Foxcurran's commanding lead suggests that voters are eager for a change in direction after more than a decade of the previous administration. His victory may signal broader dissatisfaction with status quo policies in the Seattle metropolitan area. Political analysts will monitor how Foxcurran's policies affect property markets and local government finances in the subsequent quarter.