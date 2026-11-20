The 2026 MAMA Awards air November 21 on Mnet Plus. BTS, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM headline. Explore nominees, schedules, and K-pop Billboard impacts.

The 2026 Mnet Asian Music Awards, widely recognized as the MAMA Awards, are scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 21. This premier celebration of Asian music will stream live worldwide exclusively on CJ ENM's Mnet Plus platform. The event serves as a major benchmark for the industry, highlighting the continued global dominance of K-pop artists across multiple genres and markets.

Performance Lineup and Event Schedule

Performers are divided across two distinct nights to ensure comprehensive coverage of the industry's diverse talent pool. The first night featured a wide array of acts including Street World Fighter: Directors' War, ILLIT, Panic, ALLDAY PROJECT, and ALPHA DRIVE ONE. Additional performers on this initial evening included BABYMONSTER, CL, ENHYPEN, Hearts2Hearts, INI, LNGSHOT, MODYSSEY, NCT WISH, RESCENE, TREASURE, and TUIDE.

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The second night brings a different set of headline performers to the stage. Scheduled acts include &TEAM, NAYEON from TWICE, HWASA, BIGBANG, CORTIS, IVE, izna, KiiiKiii, KO1KEYZ, LE SSERAFIM, WOODZ, and ZEROBASEONE. This structure allows for a detailed showcase of both established veterans and rising new talents within the Asian music landscape.

BTS and ENHYPen Chart Dominance

Several artists have demonstrated significant commercial success leading up to the ceremony. BTS, comprising members j-hope, Jung Kook, SUGA, V, and RM, recently performed onstage at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. This performance highlighted their enduring popularity and ability to draw massive crowds internationally even during hiatus periods.

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BTS led the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart for three weeks in April of this year. Their albums remain central to discussions regarding K-pop's global reach. This achievement underscores the group's lasting impact on Western markets and their ability to compete with top mainstream pop artists on United States charts.

ENHYPEN has also achieved substantial recognition at the 2026 awards. The group won fans' choice of the year and favorite MCD Stage. Additionally, ENHYPEN ranked in the top 10 for fans' choice male. Both BTS and ENHYPEN have topped the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart this year, marking a significant milestone for the genre's commercial viability.

Eligibility Period and Nominees

Eligibility for this year's awards was determined by music released between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026. This specific timeframe ensured that only the most recent and relevant works were considered for nomination. The deadline allowed the jury and voting systems to accurately reflect the latest trends and listener preferences in the rapidly changing K-pop industry.

Notable nominations include aespa for their track WDA (Whole Different Animal). LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE have been nominated together for ICONIC BY MISTAKE. These nominations reflect a competitive field with diverse artistic styles and collaborative efforts between major agencies and international partners.

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Industry Impact and Viewer Access

The 2026 MAMA Awards serve as a critical indicator of trends shaping the future of Asian music. By streaming live on Mnet Plus, CJ ENM ensures global accessibility for fans who cannot attend in person. This digital strategy expands the event's reach and reinforces the digital-first nature of modern K-pop consumption.

Winners from night one have been announced, while winners from night two will be marked as the post updates. The distinction between the two nights allows for a more granular examination of performance metrics and fan engagement. This format provides a comprehensive view of the year's musical achievements and sets the stage for discussions on upcoming trends in the industry.