Discover the full 2.5-mile route for the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, including street closures, viewing spots, and the lineup of 43 balloons.

The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to transform New York City into a holiday spectacle on Thursday, November 26, beginning at 8:30 a.m. This year's massive procession features an impressive roster of 43 balloons and balloonicles, 28 floats, seven marching bands, hundreds of clowns, 23 live performances, and more than a dozen performance groups.

2.5-Mile Parade Route and Street Closures

The traditional 2.5-mile parade route begins on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West. Participants will head south down the edge of Central Park to Columbus Circle, before turning east onto Central Park South. From there, the parade proceeds down Sixth Avenue until reaching 34th Street, where it makes a final turn west to conclude at Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue.

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Public safety and traffic management are prioritized through extensive street closures managed by the New York Police Department. These closures remain in effect at the NYPD's discretion, with some streets closed the day before Thanksgiving to prepare for the event. The route includes specific segments such as Central Park West between 81st and 86th Streets, and Sixth Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street.

Additional closure zones include 85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, 83rd Street along the same boundaries, and 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. The parade route also encompasses 76th Street, 74th Street, and 71st Street, all between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Further south, closures extend to 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway, ensuring a clear path for the extensive lineup of participants.

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Viewing Areas and Public Access Guidelines

Designated public viewing areas are strictly limited to specific portions of the route and are managed by the NYPD. According to Macy's, spectators can typically secure spots along Sixth Avenue, between 59th Street and 38th Street. Alternatively, viewers can head toward the starting point on Central Park West, between 75th Street and 61st Street.

To ensure adequate space, attendees are advised to arrive around 6 a.m. to find a good viewing position. However, public access is prohibited at the starting line on West 77th Street and Central Park West. Crowds are also not permitted near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle to facilitate smooth transitions for the participants.

The national television broadcast setup is located between West 38th Street and West 34th Street, which blocks public view in that immediate vicinity. Furthermore, public viewing is not available around Macy's Herald Square, the parade's finale location. Limited grandstand tickets in this area are not for sale to the general public, restricting access to invited guests and sponsors only.

Featured Balloons and Parade Highlights

As is tradition, Tom Turkey will lead the parade, bringing its recognizable presence to the forefront of the procession. Santa Claus will close out the event, marking the symbolic end of the holiday season celebrations in New York City. This year's lineup includes 10 brand-new balloons, adding fresh excitement to the long-running annual tradition.

Among the new additions is Billie Brightpaw, a new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon unveiled in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. This unveiling took place ahead of the annual parade, allowing fans to see the character before it floats down the streets of Manhattan.

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Previous years have featured popular characters such as the Buzz Lightyear balloon, which was seen with Radio City Music Hall in the background during the 2025 parade. Other notable figures include the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon and the Bluey balloon, both of which have drawn large crowds in recent years. The Radio City Rockettes also remain a staple of the parade, performing their signature routines downtown as part of the live entertainment lineup.

Event Significance and Broadcast Details

This year marks the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a testament to its enduring popularity and cultural significance in New York City. The event brings holiday cheer to the city, drawing millions of viewers both in person and through national television broadcasts. The parade serves as a major annual event, drawing attention from around the world due to its unique combination of floats, balloons, and performances.

The detailed planning for the 2.5-mile route ensures that the parade flows smoothly through some of the most iconic streets in Manhattan. From the Upper West Side to Herald Square, every step of the journey is carefully orchestrated to provide a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike. The 2026 parade continues this legacy, offering a diverse array of entertainment that appeals to all ages.

For those unable to secure a viewing spot, the national broadcast provides an alternative way to enjoy the festivities. The coverage is set up strategically between West 38th Street and West 34th Street, ensuring optimal viewing angles for cameras. Despite the restrictions on public access in certain areas, the parade remains a beloved tradition that unites New York City and fans globally in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.