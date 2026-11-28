The department store is celebrating 100 years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Here’s everything to know.

will finally take to the streets of Manhattan on Saturday after severe weather forced the annual holiday tradition to be postponed for the first time in its history.

The centennial celebration is expected to feature a record 100 inflatable elements, star-studded performances and special tributes to the parade's legacy. Here's what to know before it begins. The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 28, and is expected to run until about noon. The parade will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

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Spanish-speaking viewers can also watch a simulcast on Telemundo. The parade follows a roughly 2.5-mile route through Manhattan, beginning along Central Park West on the Upper West Side and traveling south to Macy's Herald Square flagship store on West 34th Street. To celebrate the milestone, organizers say this year’s event will feature a record 100 inflatable elements, including balloons, balloonicles and other airborne attractions. The parade will also include special centennial-themed programming and tributes recognizing its history.