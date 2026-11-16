2026 Lie of the Year: Readers’ Choice poll vote

It’s time to cast your vote for the 2026 Lie of the Year. Read the choices here and tell PolitiFact what you think was the most significant falsehood of the last 12 months.

Thought election season was over? Think again. Poll s are now open for the PolitiFact 2026 Reader s’ Choice Lie of the Year. PolitiFact awards our annual Lie of the Year to the most significant falsehood or exaggeration that aimed to undermine an accurate narrative.

PolitiFact editors make the official choice, but we also ask readers to weigh in. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Pants on Fire claim that “there is no starvation in Gaza. ” In 2026, PolitiFact covered many falsehoods that weren’t neatly summed up in a single sound bite. Instead, they were collections of misleading talking points, unfounded attacks and omitted details that drove a larger harmful narrative.

Also read Year-end planning 2026: Giving strategies and planning opportunities

This year, we’re offering readers a short list of significant falsehoods that PolitiFact’s editors are considering for the official 2026 Lie of the Year, along with an argument for each one. You can also tell us which falsehood you thought was Lie of the Year worthy and why in the text box at the end of the form. The poll will be open until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 1.

Trump’s deceptive defense of the Iran war started on its first day, when he said in a Feb. 28 video video that Iran could “soon” have missiles capable of reaching the United States. Thatby Trump’s own government that Iran was years away from such capabilities.

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It was the first in a long line of misleading claims and falsehoods about the war, including that:During a 17-day span in January, federal officers killed two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, during nonviolent protests against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Trump administration officials — including Vice President JD Vance, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and now-Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — quickly called the incidentsThe president campaigned in 2024 on lowering gasoline to $2/gallon, a level not seen since the pandemic’s onset.

As the Iran war dragged on, creating havoc in the Strait of Hormuz, the average gasoline priceWhen Trump broached the topic, he gaslit Americans about what they could plainly see at their fuel pumps, telling them that the spike was temporary, that it wasn’t as bad as, and that prices would easily return to a prewar low point that hadn’t actually happened. In rallies and interviews,of Trump’s Jan. 27 rally that a few stations reported gasoline for $1.95 a gallon — 0.19% of the state’s stations tracked by GasBuddy — but the average Iowa price was $2.57.

One name popped up over and over in political ads: Jeffrey Epstein. Democratic groups and candidates tried to tie Republican candidates — andMost of those associations were a serious stretch. Some of the donors may have known Epstein socially, but weren’t connected to his crimes. And someone’s name appearing in the Epstein files — a cache of 3.5 million documents and recordings from the government’s investigation into Epstein —5.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial ad with Amy Acton’s mother in Ohio governor’s race Two weeks before Ohio’s gubernatorial election, a political blogger posted one of the most infamous political ads in recent history. It featured Donna Arthur, the mother of Democratic candidate Amy Acton, whoher daughter a “liar” and someone who “needs help. ” “Don’t vote for people who lie,” Arthur warned viewers.

“Don’t let her become your governor. ”since the 1970s, after her stepfather was charged with sexual abuse. Acton, who went on to become Ohio’s director of health, spoke publicly in previous years about the abuse and neglect she experienced as a child living with her mother and stepfather. , a wider margin than former Sen.

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Sherrod Brown, a fellow Ohio Democrat, beat his Republican opponent, Sen. Jon Husted, in the state’s U.S. Senate race. After Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed clinched his Democratic primary win, his general election opponent, Republican former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, evoked false Islamophobic tropes about Muslims and terrorism.

that before El-Sayed won his primary, the average number of anti-Muslim social media posts targeting him was around 155 per day. After he won his primary, the average rose to 3,099 a day. Falling gas prices mean “the gas companies purposely increased the prices so you would blame Trump and vote blue.

”Says U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer “fought tooth and nail against half of these” Democrats who won Senate races. Florida U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody “is trading stocks and she’s gotten richer” by $2 million since entering Congress. A woman’s account of a message displayed on a Cook County, Illinois, voting machine proves the election is “rigged.

” New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate John E. Sununu “cashed in” with “Big Pharma,” earning “up to $35 million. ” In North Carolina, “thousands more absentee ballots being rejected this election — at a rejection rate twice as high as in 2022. ”