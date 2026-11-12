2026 Latin Grammys Winners Announced as CA7RIEL and Rosalía Lead Nominations

The 2026 Latin Grammys winners list is revealed with CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso topping nominations at ten. See who won Record of the Year and Album of the Year in the full results.

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards officially commenced with the announcement of winners during the Premiere ceremony on November 12. The non-televised event began at 3 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, allowing the Latin Recording Academy to distribute the majority of the night's trophies hours before the main televised broadcast. This early start ensured that the full roster of winners would be established before the primetime show aired on TelevisaUnivision platforms later that evening.

Nomination Leaders Define The Field

The Mexican songwriter and producer CA7RIEL, performing with Paco Amoroso, dominated the 2026 Latin Grammys nominations with ten total nods. Their extensive recognition spans the general categories of record of the year, album of the year, and song of the year. These accolades reflect their significant contributions to projects featuring artists such as Jorge Drexler, Karol G, and Rosalía. Rosalía followed closely with seven nominations, maintaining her status as a leading figure in the industry.

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Spanish superstar Rosalía has already secured the night's top award twice previously, having won in 2019. Her continued presence in the 2026 nominations highlights her enduring influence across pop, alternative music, and Portuguese language music categories. Chilean singer Silvana Estrada and Mexican artist Mon Laferte both received six nominations, entering the album of the year race alongside Anitta, Carín León, Milo J, and Rawayana. All these artists are also competing for song and record of the year distinctions.

Argentine singer and rapper Milo J arrived at the ceremony at just 19 years old with five nominations, including placements in the three main general categories. His folk album earned him a sixth nod for best recording package, demonstrating his versatility across multiple genres. Other artists with multiple nominations included Arath Herce, who secured four nominations. Several other notable performers, including BRUSES, Feid, Héctor Mazzarri, Jennifer Mosello, and Eden Muñoz, each received three nominations for their respective works.

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Daddy Yankee Honored As Person Of Year

The atmosphere of the 2026 Latin Grammys was further elevated by the announcement that Daddy Yankee would be named the Latin Recording Academy's 2026 Person of the Year. This prestigious honor is scheduled to be awarded a day after the main ceremony, recognizing his decades-long impact on Latin music globally. The award underscores his legacy as a pioneer who helped bring reggaeton to mainstream international audiences.

Many other high-profile artists received two nominations each, including Rauw Alejandro, Anitta, Bad Gyal, Beéle, Bizarrap, Ryan Castro, Daddy Yankee, Kany García, Joaquina, Juanes, and Carín León. This wide distribution of nominations across established and emerging stars illustrates the depth and diversity of talent currently thriving in the Latin music ecosystem. The broad representation ensures that the awards ceremony reflects a dynamic and evolving industry landscape.

Recording Engineers And Producers Excel

The technical side of music production was heavily recognized with specific awards for engineering and mastering. For the track Ha Ha, produced by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, the winning team included producers Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver. The engineering credit went to Julio Gómez, with mixing by Lewis Pickett and mastering also handled by Pickett. This technical prowess was mirrored in the win for Jorge Drexler's track ¿Cómo Se Ama?.

Jorge Drexler's victory in the technical categories featured producers Facundo Balta, Jorge Drexler, Mauro, Lucas Piedra Cueva, and Tadu Vázquez. The engineering team for this track included Lucas Piedra Cueva as recording engineer, Carles Campi Campón as mixer, and Fred Kevorkian as mastering engineer. These awards highlight the critical behind-the-scenes work that shapes the final sound of the nominees' hits. The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will continue to broadcast live starting at 8 p.m. ET, with updates rolling out throughout the day on official digital platforms.

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Silvana Estrada And Other Winners

Silvana Estrada secured another major win for her track Dime, recognizing a large collaborative team of producers and engineers. The production credits included Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Edwin Erazo, and Silvana Estrada. The engineering team was extensive, featuring Pietro Amato, Daniel Bitrán Arizpe, Leonel Carmona, Nic Hard, Warren Spicer, and J.C. Vertti as recording engineers. Daniel Bitrán Arizpe also handled the mixing duties, showcasing the multifaceted roles artists play in modern production.

The list of winners for the 2026 Latin Grammys continues to grow as the day progresses, with the Academy updating results throughout the event. Fans and industry professionals can follow the announcements via the official Latin Grammys channels on YouTube, Facebook, and X. The comprehensive coverage ensures that every category and its respective winners are documented accurately. As the ceremony moves forward, the full impact of these awards on the Latin music landscape will become increasingly clear.