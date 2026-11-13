2026 Latin Grammy Awards: Key Performances and Honors from Las Vegas

Karol G, Feid, and Rosalía headline the 2026 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. The ceremony honors legacy artists while showcasing the evolving Latin music landscape.

The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards took place on Thursday, November 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The 27th annual ceremony celebrated the global influence of Latin music, featuring performances from Karol G, Rosalía, Feid, and Anitta. Hosted by Roselyn Sánchez, the three-hour telecast highlighted the genre's expanding reach across reggaetón, música mexicana, and salsa.

Legendary Tributes and Century Milestones

The evening honored two towering figures in Latin music history. The late salsa legend Willie Colón received a tribute for his groundbreaking contributions that helped define the New York salsa movement. Additionally, the late Mexican songwriting icon José Alfredo Jiménez was honored in celebration of the centennial of his birth. These tributes acknowledged the deep historical roots that underpin the contemporary Latin music landscape.

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Top Stars Define Modern Latin Music

Established icons like Daddy Yankee and Juanes performed alongside rising stars such as Milo J, Mon Laferte, and Nathy Peluso. Bad Gyal and Rosalía also took the stage, reflecting the diversity of voices shaping the industry. The lineup demonstrated the breadth of contemporary Latin music, bringing together artists from across generations and countries. This mix of established icons and rising stars showcased the ever-expanding reach of the genre.

Genre-Blending Collaborations and Stage Dynamics

Venues saw distinct performances that ranged from stripped-down acoustic sets to high-energy medleys. Feid assembled a hip-hop-minded lineup featuring Baby Ranks, Divino, Lil Supa, and legendary producer DJ Premier. Their medley of Se Puso Feo, Poder, and Gracias connected contemporary urbano with reggaetón's earlier generations. Rawayana brought their genre-blurring Venezuelan sound to the Latin Grammys with a medley of Bendito and Inglés en Miami. Backed by their live band and a sizable dance ensemble, the group highlighted the rhythmic versatility that has become its calling card.

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The Rise and Evolution of Música Mexicana

Música mexicana remained a central theme, with Grupo Frontera bringing their signature sound to the stage. The Texas-based group performed Bye and Ojitos Bellos, incorporating violins, violas, and cello to add an orchestral dimension. Xavi showcased two sides of his música mexicana repertoire with Dosis and his Latin Grammy-winning No Capea. His expansive live band brought together accordion, bajo quinto, tololoche, guitars, and brass. A dozen dancers added a choreographed dimension to the set, reflecting the increasingly flexible sound of a younger generation.

Intimate Performances and Artistic Depth

Silvana Estrada brought the richness of her Mexican folk roots to the Latin Grammys stage in a shimmering pistachio-green gown. She delivered a deeply affecting rendition of Dime, accompanied by the warm interplay of cuatro venezolano, acoustic guitar, upright piano, and woodwinds. Jorge Drexler brought the poetic brilliance of his songwriting with Las Palabras, a stripped-down number drawn from Uruguay's rich murga tradition. Three distinctive voices from across Latin America came together for a performance featuring Carín León and Juanes. Carín León opened with Desde Que Te Tengo, while Juanes delivered a polished vocal performance on Humano, joined by Mexican singer-songwriter Vivir Quintana.