The 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix drew Hollywood heavyweights including Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian to the Paddock Club, marking a major cultural intersection for motorsport and entertainment.

The 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix transformed the city into a cinematic spectacle, merging high-speed motorsport with Hollywood glamour on Saturday, November 21. The event attracted one of the most star-studded audiences in recent memory, with celebrities filling the Paddock Club and lining the trackside. Us had VIP access to the exclusive areas where the guest list featured a who's who of entertainment, sports, and business icons. This convergence of fame and speed highlighted the growing cultural footprint of Formula 1 in the United States.

Chris Pratt Celebrates Vegas Roots

Chris Pratt, 47, shared his excitement about attending the race while enjoying the holiday season with his family. He told Us that he is looking forward to getting his families together and watching football after the event. Pratt, who grew up in Las Vegas, revealed that his entry into Formula 1 began at the second Las Vegas Grand Prix. That early experience sparked his passion for the sport, as it was the first time he saw such an event in his hometown. He noted that the excitement of witnessing this level of competition locally was a defining moment for him.

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Jennifer Lopez Honors Father

Jennifer Lopez, 31, used the race weekend to pay tribute to her father, whose sacrifices enabled her career. She explained that her father's first job in the States was a mechanic, and she remembers visiting him in his grey charcoal coveralls. His hands were always dirty, and he returned home exhausted yet still had the energy to care for his wife and children. He helped them with homework and took them to church every Sunday without complaint. Lopez stated that her ability to dream boldly exists because her father put his own goals aside.

As a car enthusiast, Lopez invited her father to attend his first ever Formula 1 experience. He was able to watch her perform on top of the Paddock Club during the conclusion of Saturday's race. She described the moment as unforgettable and special, marking a full-circle journey for the singer and actress. The event allowed her to honor his legacy while celebrating her own success in the entertainment industry.

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Kim Kardashian Stuns in Chrome Hearts

Kim Kardashian, 46, made a striking appearance at the race day events, choosing an all-red leather ensemble from Chrome Hearts. The outfit garnered nearly as much conversation as the Grand Prix itself, fitting the luxurious aesthetic of the venue. Her fashion choice underscored the event's status as a prime destination for high-profile celebrities. The red leather look complemented the vibrant energy of the Las Vegas strip and the intensity of the racing weekend.

Global Stars and Cultural Impact

Taylor Swift, 36, remains a focal point of pop culture following her appearance courtside at the NBA Finals five months prior. New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson, 30, recently addressed the situation, stating that Swift is obviously welcome at Knicks' games. Brunson hopes to put an end to the drama surrounding her presence at sports events. This comment highlights the intersection of sports and entertainment, where high-profile fans often become part of the narrative.

Waddingham, 52, expressed surprise at the intensity of the atmosphere, admitting it was crazier than expected. Despite knowing it is Las Vegas, the petrolhead sang the national anthem at the British Grand Prix and considers the sport his space. He stated that he loves the event so much, reflecting the deep emotional connection fans have with racing. Meanwhile, Cimino, 27, recalled attending the second Las Vegas Grand Prix as a child. The excitement of seeing such a spectacle in his hometown inspired his lifelong interest in the sport. These personal stories illustrate how the Grand Prix resonates beyond just the racing circuit.