2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards Celebrate the Best in Culture and Entertainment

The 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards took place on May 30, 2026, at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, California. The event featured a star-studded lineup of guests, including Lisa Rinna, Bowen Yang, and many others.

Lisa Rinna, Bowen Yang, and other celebrities attended the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles , California . The event took place on May 30, 2026, and featured a star-studded lineup of guests.

Among the attendees were Chrishell Stause, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Mandy Moore, Rachel Zegler, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, RuPaul, Aidy Bryant, Ciara Miller, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jackie Tohn, D'Arcy Carden, Matt Rogers, Justine Lupe, Sarah Sherman, Megan Stalter, Julio Torres, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, and Ziwe. The Las Culturistas Culture Awards celebrate the best in culture and entertainment, and this year's event was no exception.

With so many talented individuals in attendance, it's no surprise that the evening was filled with laughter, conversation, and a sense of community. The United Theater on Broadway provided a unique and intimate setting for the event, allowing guests to mingle and connect with one another. The 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards were a resounding success, and it's clear that the event will continue to be a highlight of the cultural calendar for years to come.

The awards ceremony featured a range of categories, including best in comedy, best in music, and best in film. The winners of these categories were announced throughout the evening, and it was clear that the competition was fierce. Despite the competition, the evening was filled with a sense of camaraderie and shared passion for the arts.

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards are a testament to the power of culture and entertainment to bring people together, and this year's event was no exception. With its diverse lineup of guests and categories, the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards were a true celebration of the best in culture and entertainment





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