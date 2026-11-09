2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala Highlights: Star-Studded Fashion and Fundraising Success

Celebrities gather at the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala to raise funds for new museum exhibits. Reviews of standout fashion choices from stars like Anya Taylor-Joy and Viola Davis.

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to support new exhibits, acquisitions, and other institutional needs. This high-profile event aimed to merge the art and film communities while showcasing notable fashion choices. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Paris Hilton attended the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles to demonstrate their support for the museum.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Viola Davis Shine

Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a walking sculpture in a vintage Pierre Cardin gown that perfectly blended Hollywood glamour with the whimsy of art. Her sleeveless silver dress featured a lightly beaded floral pattern that matched her diamond necklace. Viola Davis wore a shimmering white Gucci dress with a single short sleeve and a peplum waist. Her floor-length skirt was covered in sequins that sparkled in the light. The How to Get Away With Murder star completed her look with silver pumps and a glitter-covered clutch.

Also read Every Must-See Look From the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026

Paris Hilton and Tyriq Withers Style Notes

Paris Hilton over-accessorized in a mint green Jenny Packham gown embellished with butterfly and teardrop sequins. Her signature look was distracted by sequined gloves, layered diamond necklaces, and a thick crystal choker. Tyriq Withers appeared too casual for the gala in a Gucci ensemble. He wore wide-leg trousers and a black polo top covered in transparent sequins. Even his Cartier ring and earrings were not enough to elevate the look to gala standards.

Andrew Garfield and Nicole Kidman Details

Andrew Garfield wore a Gucci suit patterned with subtle, all-black pinstripes for the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The Uprising actor paired the three-piece set with leather dress shoes and a colorful orchid attached to his lapel. Nicole Kidman wore a Chanel dress with a structured tan tweed top and a thick, white ruffled tulle skirt. The two fabrics did not suit each other in color or texture, and her black strappy sandals did not complement the outfit.

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Kardashian and Jenner Looked on Trend

Kim Kardashian wore a burgundy Gucci gown with a high neckline and form-fitting bodice. The dress had waist and back cutouts that sat above her backside, though the tight fit felt restrictive. Kylie Jenner wore a dress with a fawn-like print, a high neckline, and a low back. It also had a thick tassel that hung from its halter strap. Both celebrities attended the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Museum Funding and Community Impact

The glitzy event is hosted each year at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to fundraise for new exhibits, acquisitions, and other museum needs. It also aims to merge the art and film communities. The gathering provided a platform for stars to support cultural preservation while enjoying an evening of high fashion and socializing. Attendees demonstrated their commitment to the arts through their presence and contributions to the museum's future projects.