The 2026 Kids Choice Awards air on Nov 14 on CBS and Nickelodeon. Viewers can watch live via TV stream. Taylor Swift leads nominations with six blimp nods for this year's entertainment event.

The 39th annual Kids' Choice Awards are scheduled to air on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The broadcast runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time. This special event will be televised simultaneously on both CBS and Nickelodeon. For the first time in its history, CBS is carrying the live broadcast of this popular annual ceremony. This expanded reach allows a wider audience to tune in to the slime-filled festivities without needing a cable subscription to Nickelodeon alone.

Where To Watch The 2026 Awards

Viewers without traditional cable can access the live stream through various digital platforms. Nielsen Media Research data confirms that live television dashboard tools can track these broadcasts effectively. Those who do not own CBS or Nickelodeon can utilize live TV streaming services to watch the event. Many of these services offer free trials for new customers, allowing them to watch the show without immediate cost. Users must cancel before the trial period ends to avoid any charges on their accounts.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

DirecTV offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers interested in viewing the awards. Eligible customers must select from specific signature packages including the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, or Premier tiers. After choosing a package, users must click on continue to devices and select the option to stream without Gemini Air. This technical step ensures the stream functions correctly during the broadcast window. Such options provide flexible viewing alternatives for fans who prefer streaming over traditional antenna reception.

Top Nominations And Orange Blimps

Pop music's biggest stars and major Hollywood franchises are competing for the coveted Orange Blimps this year. Taylor Swift currently leads the competition with six nominations for her work in the industry. This places her significantly ahead of other major contenders in the music categories. Ariana Grande follows closely behind with five nominations for her recent musical releases. Sabrina Carpenter also holds five nominations, tying her with Ariana Grande for the second spot.

Advertisement

The competition highlights the current landscape of popular culture and youth entertainment. The Orange Blimp remains the iconic symbol of victory at the Kids' Choice Awards. Fans vote directly to determine the winners across various categories. This voting process engages the global audience in the celebration of their favorite artists. The high number of nominations for Swift, Grande, and Carpenter underscores their massive influence on the demographic that drives these awards.

Live Performances And Host Details

Host Alex Warren will guide viewers through the ceremony with his unique hosting style. The lineup promises significant musical energy throughout the slime-filled stage event. Jamie Miller is set to open the show with his viral hit Babydoll. His performance is expected to draw immediate attention from viewers familiar with his online presence. The opening act sets a high-energy tone for the rest of the broadcast.

Singer-songwriter Ashe will follow with a performance of Stop the Wedding. This track showcases his artistic range and connects with the show's younger audience. Electronic music duo Sofi Tukker will also take the stage. They will perform their dance anthem Tsunami in collaboration with Ryan Tedder. This musical variety ensures diverse entertainment for the viewers tuning in from home.

Special Guest Appearances And Cast

The ceremony will feature special appearances from notable figures in the entertainment industry. Antonio Cipriano is expected to appear during Jamie Miller's opening performance. Victoria Justice will also make a special appearance alongside Cipriano. These appearances add star power and nostalgia for fans of previous Nickelodeon content.

Advertisement

These guest spots enhance the overall production value of the awards show. They provide unexpected moments of surprise for the audience watching live. The combination of current pop stars and established Nickelodeon alumni creates a blend of old and new. This strategy helps maintain the show's relevance across multiple generations of viewers. The event continues to be a major cultural moment for families and young fans alike.