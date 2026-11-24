The 2026 Ibrahim Index shows infrastructure gains but highlights declining security in 34 countries, impacting investor risk and long-term economic stability across Africa.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation released the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, providing a comprehensive assessment of the continent's political and economic landscape between 2016 and 2025. The report covers all 54 African countries and reveals that while infrastructure advanced in 52 nations, security deteriorated in 34. This divergence presents a complex picture for global investors and policymakers seeking to understand the current state of development across the continent.

Nathalie Delapalme, Director-General of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, emphasized that the index measures shifting trajectories rather than static rankings. The data indicates that infrastructure improved by 7.7 points, the strongest gain in any category. Economic opportunity foundations rose in 44 countries, and human development increased by 2.5 points, with health improvements noted in 40 nations.

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Security Deterioration Challenges Investment Climate

Despite broad improvements in physical infrastructure, 34 countries experienced a decline in security and the rule of law. These nations are home to 78% of Africa's population, a statistic that significantly influences global investment calculations. Participation, rights, and inclusion also declined in 31 countries, suggesting that physical connectivity does not automatically translate to social stability.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and South Africa are among the most populous economies that regressed in overall governance scores. While 30 countries improved their total governance scores, the average public governance metric for the continent only edged up by 0.8 points. This minimal aggregate gain masks the sharp divergent paths taken by individual states over the decade.

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Governance Quality Drives Economic Multipliers

Andrew Dabalen, World Bank Chief Economist for Africa, argues that governance, infrastructure, education, and health function as economic assets. These factors lower business costs and reduce the perceived risk for investors seeking opportunities in emerging markets. The 2026 Ibrahim Index data supports this view by showing a direct correlation between institutional stability and economic growth.

In the 20 countries where security and rule of law improved, economic opportunity foundations gained an average of 5.2 points. In contrast, the 25 countries that advanced their economic opportunities despite deteriorating security saw a smaller average gain of 4.4 points. This data suggests that growth can proceed amid institutional fragility, but it scales further when that fragility is addressed.

Structural Flaws in Financing and Trade

Safall Fall, an economic intelligence consultant, asserts that governance does not precede growth but multiplies it. However, structural flaws remain in the African financial ecosystem. Seyimi Ahouandogbo, president of Awa Funding, notes that African SMEs borrow at high rates with short maturities, while industrial investment requires 10- to 15-year amortization horizons. Existing guarantee mechanisms are underutilized, exacerbating this mismatch.

Although the African Continental Free Trade Area has been in force since 2021, implementation of tariff schedules and rules of origin remains uneven. Physical borders, logistical bottlenecks, and fragmented payment systems still impede intra-continental commerce. The report highlights that the AfCFTA is underused due to these persistent physical and logistical barriers.

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Perception Gaps Erode Social Contracts

A significant perception gap exists between measured progress and citizen experience. While health improved in 40 countries, the perceived ease of access to care fell by 6.3 points over the decade. This erosion of the social contract undermines political stability, which long-term investors price as a critical risk factor. Governments must address this disconnect to maintain the political conditions necessary for sustainable development.

Andrew Dabalen identifies a lack of mid-sized companies as a structural flaw that suppresses productivity. Many workers remain in subsistence activities and informal firms, preventing the structural transformation needed for robust economic growth. Without reliable electricity, efficient transport networks, and stability, firms cannot graduate from informal survival to formal scale.

The Glo-Djigbé industrial zone in Benin illustrates the shift from raw commodity exports to local processing of cotton and cashew nuts. However, Seyimi Ahouandogbo warns that a factory importing all its inputs creates little surrounding value. Economic multipliers depend on local suppliers and subcontractors. Safall Fall adds that infrastructure only creates jobs if it serves a specific economic zone or value chain, emphasizing the need for strategic alignment between physical assets and economic activity.