2026 Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners list

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners will be announced on Wednesday! The giveaway offered participants a chance to win a brand-new home in Richmond while supporting the hospital's mission to provide free care to families affected by childhood cancer.

Artistic rendering of the Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. Actual plans and dimensions may vary. People who bought their tickets by certain dates will be eligible to win other prizes.

Ticket purchases support St. Jude's groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offered participants a chance to win a brand-new home in Richmond while supporting the hospital's mission to provide free care to families affected by childhood cancer and with children battling serious diseases. The winner of the home in Richmond will be announced Wednesday on FOX 26.

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Other prizes will be announced throughout the Houston Mornign Show. The purchase of a $100 ticket allows you to win a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at The George community in Richmond. It is an estimated 2,590 square feet and worth an estimated $446,000. The two-story home features a two-car garage, a welcoming front porch, seamless indoor and outdoor living space with a grand covered patio, an entertainment kitchen, and a spacious media and game room space.

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If you purchase your ticket by certain dates, you will be eligible to win the following prizes:Trip for two to the CMAs in Nashville, including flight and hotel, courtesy of Radio OneBonus Prize: October 14Clarity Series Balance 7 hot tub, courtesy of Master SpasZales 10K yellow gold diamond hoop earrings and a Kay Jewelers PDPAOLA 18 K yellow gold-plated brass loop necklace, courtesy of Signet Jewelers, and a $10,000 VISA gift card and luxury blanket bundle, courtesy of Minky Couture$5,000 Elizabeth Cole furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Elizabeth Cole DesignVIP Houston sports experience -Jewelry and Gift Card BundleOther prizes are up for grabs in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Congratulations to the winner of the trip for two to the CMAs in Nashville! St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services. Purchasing a ticket not only gives you a chance to win a dream home but also supports vital research and care for children battling cancer. St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have a global impact, improving survival rates and advancing cancer research.