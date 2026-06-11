2026 Horror Movie Rankings: From Worst to Best

The horror genre has been thriving in 2026, with a mix of hit movies and disappointments. This article ranks the best horror films of the year, from worst to best.

As is the case every year, 2026 has had its share of hit movies and utter disappointments, but the horror genre has been doing phenomenally.

From the very start of the year, the horror films of 2026 have continued to deliver unpredictable and unexpectedly unique experiences. From low-budget, indie breakout hits to major franchise revivals and bold experimental ideas, there has been a healthy mix of titles for fans to dive into. Not all of them have been great successes, but the best of the lot are films that truly push the limits of the genre and cinema as a whole.

So, without further ado, here’s our ranking of every 2026 horror movie so far, from worst to best





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Horror 2026 Movie Ranking Best Worst

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