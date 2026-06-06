2026 Horror Box Office Update: Backrooms Plummets As Obsession Scores All-Time Record

Both horror movies are massive hits.

Obsession and Backrooms are having entirely different weekends as the summer blockbuster season begins. May 2026 was dominated by the massive horror hits, both of which are debut features from YouTubers that scored major box office records.

Curry Barker's Obsession, which follows a wish gone wrong that turns a young man's crush into a violent stalker, became the first non-holiday release since 1982 to have two consecutive weekends earn more than the previous weekend. Two weekends later, Kane Parsons' Backrooms, about a furniture store owner discovering an infinite series of interconnected rooms, earned the biggest domestic debut in history both for A24 and for an original horror movie.

Per Deadline, as of Saturday morning, Backrooms is projected to earn a 3-day total of $25.7 million at the domestic box office during its sophomore weekend, which is a huge 68% slump from its record-shattering debut weekend. While horror movies are frequently frontloaded and often have huge sophomore drops of 60% or more, this will still mark one of the 300 worst sophomore drops of all time if those numbers hold.

Another demerit for 2026's Backrooms was that it specifically activated a Gen Z audience. Gen Z-leaning movies tend to be frontloaded as well .

However, the movie didn't need a strong sophomore weekend haul in order to thrive. It reportedly only cost $10 million to make, which places its estimated break-even point somewhere around $25 million. It made that total back again this weekend at the domestic box office alone after spending its first full week in theaters grossing $146.2 million worldwide.

This means that by the end of 10 days in theaters, it will most likely have crossed the $200 million global milestone , which will see it earning back 20 times its budget. That cements it as a massively profitable movie, even if it continues to plummet over the next few weekends.

Meanwhile, Obsession is only projected to drop 9%. This is the first time that the movie has earned less than the weekend before, in addition to breaking the record for the best weekend 4 retention for a horror movie after 1999's The Blair Witch Project. The found footage smash hit, which is one of the most profitable movies of all time, grossed $248.6 million overall against a budget of less than $1 million.

Obsession has always been more of a sleeper hit, debuting at No. 3 but eventually climbing the charts to become one of Focus Features' Top 5 releases of all time. While its global gross of $171 million worldwide and counting will most likely be overtaken by Backrooms by the end of the weekend, the Curry Barker movie is in an even better position.

It reportedly cost only $750,000, so when it crosses the $200 million milestone , that will see it earning back more than 266 times its budget. Ultimately, despite their diverging fortunes this weekend, both 2026 horror movies are already zeitgeist-defining smash hits.

The fact that Obsession is a purely original movie and Backrooms is a movie that isn't part of a pre-established film franchise shows that original horror is continuing to thrive in the 2020s, which have been dominated by numerous major original hits from the genre, including Sinners, Smile, Longlegs, and M3GAN. Enjoy ScreenRant's box office coverage?

Click below to sign up for my weekly box office newsletter and get exclusive analysis, predictions, and more: Sign Up A hopeless romantic makes a wish for his long-time crush to fall in love with him, leading to a sinister enchantment.

Main Genre Horror Executive Producer David Haring, Leonora Darby, Jason Blum, Ruzanna Kegeyan, Mark Lane, Roman Viaris Powered by Expand Collapse 8.3/10 7/10 Backrooms 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed R Horror Mystery Science Fiction Release Date May 27, 2026 Runtime 110 minutes Director Kane Parsons Writers Will Soodik Producers Chris Ferguson, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, James Wan, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson, Michael Clear, Osgood Perkins, Peter Chernin, Roberto Patino, Shawn Levy Cast See All Backrooms is a film adaptation inspired by the viral found-footage shorts created Kane Parsons.

The film explores the eerie and surreal labyrinth known as the Backrooms, capturing unsettling experiences within its endless hallways and rooms. Main Genre Horror Executive Producer Chris White, Jesse Savath, Judson Scott, Kane Parsons Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Horror Parodies and Philosophical Films: This Weekend's Box Office and Streaming PicksThe horror genre maintains its box office dominance with 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms' leading the charts. This weekend sees the release of 'Scary Movie' franchise's latest installment, while Netflix offers streaming options like 'Another Round', a thought-provoking Danish film. Additionally, Collider presents an Oscar Best Picture Quiz to help viewers find their perfect movie based on their cinematic preferences.

Read more »

Scary Movie 2026: Top Horror Parodies and Legacy Sequel SpoofsThe latest Scary Movie delivers a spoof-filled take on modern horror legacy sequels, parodying films like Scream (2022), Halloween (2018), Ma, Sinners, The Substance, and Longlegs with its trademark goofy humor. The original cast returns alongside new characters, weaving references into both central plot points and quick gags. From mocking killer twists and franchise fatigue to visual callbacks and transformation scenes, the film uses these parodies to comment on the genre's recent trends while celebrating its own slapstick style.

Read more »

Horror Continues to Reign at the Box Office: Shocking Box Office Earnings and Hot New ReleasesThe horror genre continues to dominate the box office, with both Obsession and Backrooms topping the charts. The latest Star Wars movie struggles to compare to the impressive earnings of indie horror films like Obsession. However, there is another surprise hit in the form of a new R-rated indie horror movie, Hokum, starring Adam Scott. It earned a great audience score on Rotten Tomatoes-83%. A solid word-of-mouth campaign could boost earnings further. Horror fans are currently enjoying the number four most popular movie on the Apple TV Store, Hokum, and it's expected to increase in popularity as it spreads word of mouth. Although R-rated, Hokum is not an artsy affair; audiences liked it just as much. Stay tuned for the next horror installment as horror truly has no limits in the year 2022 box office.

Read more »

Backrooms Leads 2026 Horror Wave as YouTuber Directors and Critical Favorites ThriveA24's Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons, delivers a record opening and rave reviews, exemplifying two key 2026 horror trends: successful films by former YouTubers and widespread critical acclaim across the genre.

Read more »