Discover the top 2026 holiday movie releases including Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji sequel, Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, and true story dramas.

Hollywood is concluding 2026 with a robust cinematic schedule designed to capture audiences seeking entertainment during the festive season. The slate includes major franchise installments, biographical dramas, and comedies that offer diverse options for moviegoers. This extensive lineup aims to provide distractions from holiday stressors while celebrating the new year.

Jumanji Franchise Returns With Video Game Twist

The latest installment of the Jumanji series premieres on December 25 and reunites franchise staples Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, and Jack Black. The plot involves the video game leaving its console to create chaos in the real world. This release continues the adventure-comedy tradition established by previous entries in the franchise.

Also read Robert Pattinson Cast as Next James Bond in 2026

Robert Downey Jr. Transitions to Marvel Villain

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on December 18 to portray the antagonist Dr. Doom. He appears in the role rather than his former character Tony Stark. This casting shift marks a significant change for audiences who have followed his decades-long tenure in the superhero genre.

True Stories Inspire Sports and Medical Dramas

A feel-good sports drama arriving on December 25 stars David Corenswet as John Tuggle. The film depicts the life of the last player selected in the 1983 NFL draft, known as Mr. Irrelevant. This narrative focuses on an unlikely hero overcoming significant professional odds to achieve recognition.

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Another true story scheduled for release on November 20 features Andrew Scott as actor Ian Charleson. The film explores his diagnosis during the early days of the AIDS epidemic while he was performing on stage. Scott's performance in this role is expected to generate strong attention during the upcoming awards season.

Comedies Explore Musical and Biographical Themes

Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti star in a musical comedy releasing on December 11. Moore plays a first-time stage actress while Giamatti portrays a demanding director in a community theater setting. The film highlights the high-stakes drama inherent in local performing arts groups.

A Peter Farrelly-directed film releasing on November 6 covers the behind-the-scenes story of the 1977 Best Picture winner Rocky. Anthony Ippolito plays a young Sylvester Stallone during the production of the iconic film. The movie details the relationship between the screenwriter and the final product that defined his career.

Music and Technology Biopics Cap the Season

Pedro Pascal stars as a session musician navigating a midlife crisis after returning home following twenty years on the road. His character faces personal challenges upon reuniting with his roots. This story offers a character-driven look at the life of a traveling artist.

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Andrew Garfield portrays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in an upcoming biographical project. This role adds to Garfield's potential Oscar nominations for his previous dramatic work. The film promises to examine the high-profile world of artificial intelligence through a personal lens.

Festive Screenings Offer Holiday Distractions

The 2026 holiday movie schedule provides ample choice for viewers avoiding family gatherings or seeking motivation for the upcoming year. From superhero conflicts to historical biographies, the options cater to varied tastes. Theatrical releases continue to serve as a primary entertainment outlet during the winter months.

Audiences can look forward to seeing Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson navigate jungle chaos once more. Robert Downey Jr. brings a new threat to the MCU as Dr. Doom. These major releases anchor a season rich in both spectacle and emotional depth.