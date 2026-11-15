2026 Holiday Guide: The Blind Boys of Alabama and Deana Carter top our San Diego concert list

This year’s San Diego holiday concert options range from The Blind Boys of Alabama, Jose Hernandez and Deana Carter to Peter Sprague, Hailey Reinhardt and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

Trinity AudioDo you hear what I hear? It’s difficult to quantify if there will be an all-time record number of holiday concerts this year. But with a dozen holiday shows in December scheduled at The Jazz Lounge and at least seven more at the Belly Up, San Diegans aren’t lacking for options.

For those craving vintage dance-happy versions of “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Winter Wonderland” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” this brassy, 37-year-old band from Ventura provides ample opportunities to cut a rug, shake your tail feather and exclaim “Go, man, daddy-o, go! ”Vocal dynamo Shemekia Copeland, who earned three 2025 Grammy nominations, will perform a holiday concert at the Belly Up with The Blind Boys of Alabama.

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Together in various editions since 1937, gospel-music legends The Blind Boys of Alabama have won six Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, performed three times at the White House and collaborated with such admirers as Taj Mahal, Ben Harper, Bonnie Raitt, Beyonce, Prince, Peter Gabriel, Kanye West and San Diego’s Sara and Sean Watkins. Their holiday concert pairing here with Oceanside blues vocal fireball Shemekia Copeland should be a soul-stirring affair. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave. , Solana Beach. $66.55 . 858-481-8140,Linda Ronstadt, Green Day and Luis Miguel are among the artists the Jose Hernandez-led Mariachi Sol de Mexico has collaborated with since its formation in 1981 in Los Angeles. The 13-piece band will bring an upbeat, south-of-the-border flavor into its performance of seasonal classics.

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The San Diego Jazz Orchestra Christmas concert Led by trumpeter Brad Steinwehe, this talent-rich, 16-piece ensemble features such standout musicians as saxophonists Christopher Hollyday, Charlie Arbelaez and Dick McGuane, trombonist Kevin Esposito and guitarist Joey Carano. Big-band fans can expect an alternately lush and romping afternoon of music. Grammy Award-winning Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, at left, and his daughter, Anna Vaus, at right, will perform both Carols By Candlelight fundraising concerts in Poway.

The 2026 lineup for this annual charity fundraising concert includes such country music mainstays as Deana Carter and Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font. They’ll be joined by Eve Selis with Back To The Garden, Anna Vaus and her father, 2010 Grammy Award-winner and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus.

Proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital.carolsbycandlelight.com/order-ticketsThanks to an accomplished lineup headed by guitarist and musical arranger Peter Sprague, multilingual singer Allison Adams Tucker and flutist Beth Ross Buckley, Camarada’s annual holiday concerts tend to sell out. Their crowd-pleasing performances add welcome verve and spirit to seasonal favorites. Singer Hailey Reinhardt will be one of the featured guests as saxophonist Dave Koz’s Dec. 17 holiday show at the Balboa Theater.

In 2011, singer Hailey Reinhardt became the first — and, so far, only — “American Idol” contestant to perform Lambert, Hendricks & Ross’ ebullient version of the Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers gem “Moanin. ’” Reinhardt also held her own on the show when she later duetted with Tony Bennett on “Steppin’ Out With My Baby. ” She’s now on the road with veteran saxophonist Dave Koz on what is being billed as his “next-to-last Christmas tour.

” Time will tell.ticketmaster.comAs a musician, this former San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants baseball mainstay has collaborated with everyone from Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir and guitar ace Doug Pettibone to vocal dynamo Eve Selis and singer-songwriter Steve Poltz. Flannery’s Lunatic Fringe features such local favorites as Jeff Berkley and Shawn Rohlf. Hearing them perform aboard the Star of India tall shipshould be a treat for landlubbers and sailors alike.

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Dec. 19: Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Star of India, Maritime Museum o fSan Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Drive, downtown. $65-$99Christmas with Leonard Patton & Friends Fresh from recording a new album with jazz guitar great Pat Metheny — whose group he joined early this year — award-winning San Diego singer Leonard Patton is on a major roll.

The versatile vocalist will headline three holiday concerts at The Jazz Lounge, the intimate, all-ages San Diego supper club he opened in 2020.thejazzlounge.live The 47th annual free outdoor Christmas Eve concert in Del Mar will take place, rain or shine, indoors or outdoors. The all-star concert, led by top jazz guitarist Peter Sprague, will begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24.

(Nelvin C Cepeda / The San Diego Union-TribuneTop San Diego jazz guitarist Peter Sprague launched his free outdoor Christmas Eve concerts in Del Mar in 1978. He has held the early afternoon performances annually ever since, with the exception of the one time the show was rained out in the 1980s.

Sprague will be joined this year by such top area singers as Leonard Patton, Allison Adams Tucker, Kate Sprague, Julia and Regina Sprague, and by such noted instrumentalists as Danny Green, Tripp Sprague, Duncan Moore, Mackenzie Leighton and Fred Benedetti.